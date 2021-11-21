Jennifer López can be seen in looks and without makeup, now we love her more. | Instagram Special

Jennifer Lopez She can be seen in looks and without makeup, now we love her more because she has shown that she is as normal as all of us and that her beauty, although undeniable, is greatly enhanced thanks to the work of her glamor team.

At 52 springs, JLo She is one of the most admired women in the world and it is not for less, because behind her facet as singer and actressShe has built an entire empire of fashion and style that has made her one of the most powerful Latina entrepreneurs and she is also a happy mother of two children, Max and Emme, who will soon reach adolescence.

Read more: Julia Roberts proudly flaunts her wrinkles in perfume commercial and empowers

Already her boyfriend Ben Affleck I said it, Jennifer López is one of the hardest working women in the industry and the success she has now is no coincidence, since she started from the bottom as a dancer in television programs and music videos, today she shines with such force that she empowers us in different ways .

Putting the glamor aside Jennifer Lopez she was seen in real looks, confirming that in everyday life she is as normal as all of us. Yes, he does strict exercise routines, he takes good care of what he eats, he hydrates himself properly, he never goes out without sunscreen to prevent wrinkles, but the looks are looks. You can see the image here

Just hours before you perform at the American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez He confirmed that sometimes relaxing, going out with your face washed and dressing in looks has nothing wrong, that it is welcome when we have walked from one place to another trying to fulfill our endless list of to-dos.

Jennifer López, Maluma and their sad love story

This week was very special for Jennifer Lopez, because the first preview of his new film finally came to light “Marry me”, Which will mark the film debut of Maluma, who will appear as his love interest and villain.

The video already has thousands of reproductions on digital platforms and promises to add another success to the film career of JLo, where romantic comedies have been his strong suit, although he has also taken risks with films such as “Hustlers” and “Enough”.

Read more: Salma Hayek receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and makes us cry

Now what Jennifer Lopez has resumed his romance with Ben affleck The wedding bells ring and although they have not engaged, the diva from the bronx He assures that although he has had three divorces, he continues to believe in love, in marriage and does not hesitate to remarry.

For now, his followers await the presentation of Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards where Ben affleck will be supporting you in the front row.