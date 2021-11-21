Jennifer Lawrence reappears very pregnant and with a new project

For this important appointment, Lawrence he made the most of it to show off, comme il faut, its baby bump: chose a green maternity mini dress, with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. Her long blonde hair was loose, fluttering over her shoulders, and she completed the outfit with some pink heels wide and with strips.

As part of a Q&A, Jennifer She also explained that she did smoke marijuana during the filming of the movie, in which she plays a PhD candidate who calms her nerves with cannabis. “I was not pregnant (at the time),” he emphasized. Lawrence, “Everybody was fucking me… I guess because I was high. Easy to f *** r.”

Jennifer Lawrence chose the best ‘maternity mini dress’.

(Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)



The scandalous film, which has shades of Dr. Strangelove and Idiocracy, has as protagonists DiCaprio and Jenniferlike two astronomers desperately trying to warn listless, celebrity-obsessed Americans of impending death. It is the greatest comedy actress of Silver Lining’s Playbook has done.

Lawrence shared that she was excited to work with McKaysince he grew up watching Anchorman and revealed that he went to see Step brothers “only” four times while it was in theaters. Jennifer He even admitted that he showed up to a meeting with the filmmaker when he was 18 years old with a portfolio of materials to impress him.