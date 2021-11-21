Jennifer Lawrence admits to being drugged during Don’t Look Up tapes

Jennifer Lawrence premieres this December Don’t Look Up, a Netflix film that promises to become one of the platform’s greatest hits in 2021. The 31-year-old actress returns with a new film and some statements that are attracting the attention of the networks social. During a recent question and answer session by Variety, Lawrence confesses that she was drugged in one of the scenes she shot with Meryl Streep. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Don’t Look Up already has first reactions from critics, they compare it to Dr. Strangelove and Network

Lawrence rose to global fame with X-Men: First Class – 87%, however, was with the trilogy born from The Hunger Games – 84% that the ultimate popularity was established in his lifetime. Over the years came notable films like The Games Of Destiny – 92% (which earned her the Oscar for Best Actress when she was only 22 years old), American Scandal – 93%, Serena – 17%, Passengers – 30%, mother! – 69%, Operation Red Sparrow – 58% and many others. It is clear that the work has not been necessary and in a short time we will see it on the screen once more.

Don’t look up will present the story of two mediocre astronomers, who discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment they must carry out a huge media tour to warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead. Starring Jennifer, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, and other big-name stars, the film is directed by Adam McKay and is already shaping up to be one of the most watched titles on streaming next month.

We invite you to read: Jon Kent, the new Superman, marches against climate change in new comic

In his recent encounter with Variety, Jennifer Lawrence admitted to being drugged in one of her scenes with Streep, and that even after the cameras stopped recording, several staff members made fun of him for his condition on set. Here are his recent statements:

I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant at the time. I think so, no one tells my mother-in-law. Because my character was getting high in the movie. I was being singled out, really. Everyone was bothering me. I guess because she was high. Someone easy to annoy.

At his young age, Jennifer Lawrence She is already a winner of the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG and much more. Throughout her career she has obtained dozens of recognitions and nominations, becoming one of the most relevant actresses of the last decade. With a fortune of more than US $ 160 million, Lawrence She continues her career in Hollywood and very soon we will see her shine in a new installment for the streaming world.

One of the most memorable roles of Jennifer Lawrence on screen, plus Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, it’s Mystique. For several years he was in charge of playing the youth version of this character for the Fox mutants, but although the saga ended in a resounding way with X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29%, Jennifer continued strong with her career and has gone much further than her own family expected.

Don’t look up It doesn’t seem like a film that is going to grant Lawrence several awards, but at least we will be able to see it with several of the most recognized actors in the industry. Netflix’s latest hit is Red Alert – 63%, an adventure of thieves and police that has become the most viewed on the platform in a few days; now it is worth wondering if the new of Jennifer it will be enough to remove the job. We will find out in the next few weeks.

Don’t look up premieres on December 10.

We invite you to read: Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Global Warming Denying Leaders “Stupid”