Jennifer Aniston teaches the second collection of ‘Friends’

If you dreamed of a t-shirt with Ross’s ‘Unagi’ or the famous ‘My eyes!’ from Phoebe, you are going to be crazy about the latest news she announced Jennifer Aniston on her Instagram profile. After the success of the first official collection of clothing and various ‘Friends’ merchandising pieces, the team is fully committed to a second collection. Continuing in the wake of the first installment, which was inspired by iconic phrases from the first three seasons, now the scripts of the fourth, fifth and sixth have starred. In short, that we are going to find such mythical phrases from the series like the ‘My Eyes!’ by Phoebe when he discovers that Monica and Chandler are having an affair or Ross’s famous Unagi to which we resort on so many occasions to drop a joke.

There are many epic moments that remind us of these seasons thanks to the new t-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and other products. Jennifer Aniston has been left with a very special one in her plot even if she did not say so. The classic ‘Pivot, pivot, pivot’ (which in Spanish translated as ‘Girad, girad, girad’) is sure to bring to mind that funny moment when Chandler and Rachel try to help Ross carry his new couch home and he does nothing but scream at them desperately. We have always laughed a lot with this scene and the actors have also confessed that it is one of their favorite appearances. Now you can finally have the iconic phrase on a t-shirt.

The part that we like a little less than this collection of official ‘Friends’ products is that it is always temporary collections, limited edition, just like your own Jennifer Aniston has announced. If you don’t get one of these products in the next four weeks, you’d better forget about them because you won’t be able to buy them. The best news of all is that in addition these fantastic collections are beneficial since they allocate the benefits to solidarity projects.

The ‘Pivot, pivot, pivot’ t-shirt costs $ 29.99

The ‘My eyes!’ Sweatshirt costs $ 49.99

The ‘Unagi’ mug costs $ 19.99

