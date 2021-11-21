Jennifer Aniston shows the best office looks

Jennifer Aniston is a casual and spontaneous fashion reference. And his last role in the series “The Morning Show” left us fashion notes to take to the office.

Jennifer Aniston in a plaid dress, sober and cool. Photo: Instagram.

Just as her Rachel Green from “Friends” turned her haircut into a style icon – short, layered and voluminous hair – the character of Alex Levy in the series that takes place on a television newscast gave away a series of looks “Working girl” to look and inspire us.

“To really bring out the true style that brings a character to life, it’s all in the details. It can seem that clothes have just been taken out of a closet and accessories are put on without rhyme or reason. The answer is no, we make sure that each piece is intentional and placed correctly to highlight the polished and controlled essence of Alex … It’s visual communication! ”, He wrote on his Instagram account Jennifer Aniston.

Your reference to look of her character included the emoji of the dress that accompanied a photo with a black short-sleeved cashmere sweater, which she combined with a long link chain necklace that added shine and fantasy to the look.

Black sweater and a star accessory to add shine and glamor to the office look. Photo: Instagram.

“My personal obsession”, expressed the American actress about the accessory, key in the construction of her work outfit with a glam touch. An authentic portrait of Jennifer Aniston, A fashionista also a reference to the “working girl” style that she imposed throughout the two seasons of the comedy in which she shared the screen with Reese Witherspoon.

The blazer, another basic garment of the office look. Photo: Instagram.

The lapel blazer is another of the basics of the outfit of office who used the character of Aniston in “The Morning Show”, and in the tailor style also wore vests over white blouses and with some special design, such as a bow effect at the neck.

Vest plus blouse, in black and white. Photo: Instagram.

The black and white combination for a work style does not fail

The turtleneck and sleeveless jumpers are also a fashion trend for work 2022, especially in a season in which many meetings continued to be virtual, and styling in front of the screen continued to be a must.

To combine it, Jennifer Aniston chose for her Alex Levy pencil skirts that are infallible when creating a look from office as simple and comfortable as sophisticated.

The pencil skirt, a key item in the “working girl” style. Photo: Instagram.

Another resource used by the character were knitwear and plaid prints, for greater warmth to the work looks everyday.