Jennifer Aniston shows the best office looks

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
55

Jennifer Aniston is a casual and spontaneous fashion reference. And his last role in the series “The Morning Show” left us fashion notes to take to the office.

Jennifer Aniston in a plaid dress, sober and cool. Photo: Instagram.

Just as her Rachel Green from “Friends” turned her haircut into a style icon – short, layered and voluminous hair – the character of Alex Levy in the series that takes place on a television newscast gave away a series of looks “Working girl” to look and inspire us.

