Jennifer Aniston congratulates her ‘sister’ Reese Witherspoon with this mythical photo of ‘Friends’

March 22, 1976 One of the American actresses who has premiered the most films in recent years was born. Reese witherspoon does not stop, and has managed to find a place in one of the most competitive industries, Hollywood.

The winner of a Oscar award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA award and a Actors Guild Awards, he just celebrated his birthday and has received millions of congratulations from fans and fellow professionals.

Among them could not miss that of his partner Jennifer Aniston, with whom he has been working since they met on the set of ‘Friends’. As you all know Aniston played Rachel Green and for its part, the protagonist of ‘Big Little Lies’ gave life to his sister Jill green.

If you want to see the exact words Jennifer Aniston has dedicated to Reese Witherspoon, We show them to you in the video above.

Now, the actresses have met again in a new project and they are in full promotion tour of ‘The Morning Show’, a news show that they star in together.

The duo has shown that they work very well together and have ended up transferring the good relationship they have on screen to reality.

