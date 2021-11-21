Javier Aguirre receives an unexpected statement in the previous playoff of Rayados against Cruz Azul

Facing the Rayados confrontation against Cruz Azul, Javier Aguirre received an unexpected comment from a former manager in Europe.

The pressure began to increase in the preview of the match between Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul for the play-off in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, but strategist Javier Aguirre ended up being surprised by the words of one of his former managers.

The former coach who stood out in Europe is one of the elementary pieces for the growth of the team of The gang and the one who structured the strategies to obtain the recent Concachampions in the final against Club América.

It is for this reason and for his abilities as technical director that in the previous playoff in Liga MX against the cement producers he ended up sending a message to the Basque which took him by surprise.

“I remember Javier as one of the best coaches of my career. He was a close, kind, polite guy when he had to be. He was a very smart guy. I learned a lot about soccer with him. In the treatment and in the management of the group he was great. Without raising his voice, he was capable of leaving you at the height of the mud due to the capacities he had, “said Patxi Puñal, Aguirre’s former manager at Osasuna.

In addition, he reflected his relevance and the image he left in Pamplona: “Here he has left a great mark and there is no person who does not remember Javier. except for children who have not been lucky enough to enjoy it. Everyone who has been able to come to El Sadar when Javier was there has a wonderful memory of those times ”.

Finally, he ended up analyzing a possible return to Osasuna in the future: “Coach changes are made when things are not going well. So it is not our case. But if he returns to Pamplona, ​​I will be with him soon. And if you want to say goodbye to Osasuna, hopefully that is the case ”.