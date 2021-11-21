ITunes ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 20

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of iTunes we usually go easy and point to the news.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list of his 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. Free guy

Guy works as a bank teller and is a cheerful and lonely guy who doesn’t find his day bitter. Even if he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery, he still smiles like nothing. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

2. Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

Film adaptation of the hero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973, a half Chinese, half American character, whose characteristic combat style mixed kung-fu, nunchucks and firearms.

3. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Four. Old henry

A widowed farmer and his son gingerly welcome a mysterious and injured man with a bag of cash. When a group of men who claim to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege on his farm, the farmer reveals a talent for using weapons that surprises everyone and questions his true identity.

5. Jungle cruise

Early 20th century. Frank is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank will take scientist Lily Houghton and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat. Your mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. Of course, their goal will not be easy and on their adventure they will find all kinds of difficulties, in addition to a German expedition that is also looking for this tree with healing properties. This action-adventure comedy is based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney’s amusement parks.

6. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

7. Ride the Eagle

After the death of his mother, Leif has an inheritance but with conditions: before he can move to his cabin in Yosemite, he has to complete a list of things. (FILMAFFINITY)

8. The Grinch

Every year at Christmas, the locals disturb their peaceful solitude with increasingly excessive, bright and noisy celebrations. When the Whos declare that that year they will prepare a Christmas triple the size, the Grinch realizes that there is only one way to regain some peace and silence: to steal Christmas. To do this, he decides to pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, getting a very peculiar reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, in Who Village, a sweet little girl named Cindy-Lou, overflowing with Christmas spirit, plans with her friends to catch Santa Claus during his visit on Christmas Eve to thank him for helping her hardworking mother. However, as the magical night approaches, his good intentions threaten to collide with those of the much more wicked Grinch. Will Cindy-Lou be able to fulfill her wish to meet Santa Claus? Will the Grinch put an end to the Whos Christmas revelry once and for all?

10. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

