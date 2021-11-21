“It will be like developing a gas station in space”: an ambitious project seeks to make rocket fuel from space debris

This initiative aims to help reduce the amount of debris in orbit, which represents a great threat to satellites and the International Space Station.

Faced with the increase in the amount of debris from old spacecraft and satellites orbiting our planet, the Australian firm Neumann Space, together with three other companies, has launched an ambitious joint project that seeks to reduce the amount of space debris, by recycling it and converting it into rocket fuel, reports The Guardian.

To achieve this goal, the company has partnered with the Japanese startup Astroscale, which has previously demonstrated the feasibility of using satellites to collect garbage in space, with the American company Nanorocks, which develops the technology to store and cut waste. in orbit, as well as with Cislunar, which works in a foundry system to create metal rods.

As explained by the executive director of Neuman Space, Herve Astier, the propulsion device they have developed can use these rods as fuel: “The system ionizes the metal that creates thrust to move objects in orbit,” he explained.

Currently, efforts to solve the problem of space debris are focused on collecting it and taking it into the atmosphere to be burned; however, the consortium’s approach aims to make use of waste without the need to transport it. “It will be like developing a gas station in space,” Astier said. According to experts, due to the high speeds at which satellites orbit, close to the 28,000 kilometers per hour, a small screw or a speck of paint could cause great damage to the International Space Station, posing a great risk to astronauts and communication systems in general.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!