The Mexican Sergio perez (Red bull), fourth in the Formula One World Cup, who will start eleventh this Sunday in the debuting Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth and third last of the championship, declared this Saturday at the Losail circuit that “it was a crazy qualification for” him.

“It was a crazy qualification for me,” he declared. ‘Czech’. “I think we were there the whole weekend; and after the third practice I was optimistic about the changes we were making. We had everything going for us to complete a great qualifying, but we couldn’t make it all fit together at the moment that mattered most.” he added.

“We changed the focus of tire preparation with a view to the weekend and we did not manage to do all the laps we would have wanted, I ran into a lot of traffic and we were left out on the Q2 It was the price I paid, because we didn’t put together everything we needed at the right time. We are a team and we are all in this together. It was a shame we didn’t make it; but we already want it to be tomorrow, “said the brave pilot from Guadalajara this Saturday in Losail.

“I think without this issue, the rhythm was in the car; we have been up there all weekend; so I do not understand why we were not there today and why we will not be able to be there tomorrow,” he said.

“It has been a disappointing day, but Sunday is what matters; so hopefully we recover and we can minimize the damage. I hope to be able to overtake many to finish in the fight for the big points,” said the Mexican from Red bull this Saturday after qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

