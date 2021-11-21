Irritable bowel syndrome: 5 foods to avoid in your diet if you suffer from it

The Irritable bowel syndrome, also called IBS, is a disorder that leads those who suffer from it to present symptoms such as pain in the abdomen. The reasons why it occurs are not clear, but specialists say that diet is very important, so we leave you a list of 5 foods that you should avoid if you suffer from this disease.

East syndrome It can occur at any age, but it often begins in adolescence or early adulthood and is twice as common in women as in men. He also called Irritable bowel syndrome affects the large intestine.

The signs and symptom They include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation (or both). It is a chronic disorder that must be managed long-term, although only a small number of people have serious signs and symptoms.

Some people can control symptoms with changes in diet, lifestyle, and stress level. More severe symptoms can be treated with medication, according to the Mayo Clinic and the Medline Plus site.

Symptoms include cramping and abdominal pain. Photo: Special

5 foods to avoid

Your doctor may recommend that you try a special diet, called a low-FODMAP diet, explains the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, which involves reducing or avoiding certain food They contain carbohydrates that are difficult to digest. These are called FODMAPs.

Examples of foods that contain FODMAPs include fruits such as apples, blackberries, cherries, mango, pears, plums, and watermelon; also, canned fruit or large amounts of fruit juice or dried fruit. Vegetables such as artichokes, asparagus, cabbage, cauliflower, garlic and garlic salts, onions; and legumes, such as beans and lentils.

Dairy products and wheat and rye products should also be avoided; honey and foods with high fructose corn syrup. In addition to candy and gum with sweeteners ending in “-ol”, such as sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and maltitol.

1. Vegetables that cause gas

Brassica vegetables such as cabbages, turnip, collard greens, kohlrabi, cauliflower, kale; Among others, they are considered the most flatulent, although there are others, such as chard, garlic, artichokes, onion, asparagus, spinach, lettuce, cucumber, and leek.

2. Foods rich in fiber

When this disorder causes constipation (there may be phases in which the opposite occurs), it is logical that you think that foods rich in fiber can be your best allies, but it is not recommended to consume them only in the face of “crises”. The right thing to do is to introduce fiber into the diet progressively.

Brassica vegetables are considered the most flatulent. Photo: Pixabay

3. Dairy

Milk and other foods that contain lactose, such as cheeses and ice cream, can cause gas and bloating in those who are intolerant, which affects those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

4. The coffee

In general, caffeine can increase diarrhea, another of the main symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Remember that caffeine is not only in coffee. It is also contained in tea, cola drinks, chocolate and some energy drinks.

5. Alcoholic beverages and soft drinks

Bubbles from beverages such as soft drinks pass into the gastrointestinal tract, causing the same fizzy effect that we feel in the mouth, increasing the sensation of bloating and an upset stomach.

