iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with sound problems: Apple fixes them

For a few months they have been reporting sound problems on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro and Apple has taken action, what it is going to do is repair for free those mobile phones affected in certain countries, a procedure that could also be carried out in Spain later.

And we say it could be so because this free repair program from Apple It was initially launched in the United States and has recently reached the United Arab Emirates, by affected buyers from those countries can repair them.

The point is that Apple could continue to expand this possibility to more countries if the same sound problems continue to be reported in the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in other countries, although at the moment there is no more information, so we do not know if Spain could be one of them.

Call problems

The incidence is somewhere in the component that is responsible for picking up the sound When we make a call or receive it on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, that is where certain users have noticed that there is a problem with the sound and it does not work correctly.

For Apple to have decided to open a free repair plan in your Apple Store, the incidence must have been significant enough. Those affected what you have to do is take your iPhone to the official or authorized technical service and they will repair it for free.

For now, the units affected by the problem were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The user cannot know about this data, but if he bought the phone in some of those two countries and has the sound problem, it is firm candidate for your iPhone to be repaired.

This problem sound only affects certain units of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Now it will be necessary to see if this incident is still so reported as for Apple to decide to expand this repair plan at no cost to users who have such an incident.

At the moment there is no news that Apple will repair the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for free in Spain for the mentioned sound problems, but if you notice that, you could contact the App Store technical service to see what they tell you and if it is free or not.

Via: Khaleej Times