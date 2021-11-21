Internal Medicine at Senigallia Hospital: “From ‘Covid Heroes’ to ‘Making Holes’: Enough is enough!”

The medical directors of the department trust Avv. Canavoglia of the UN Command against the court order of first aid personnel

during years Senigallia Hospital First Aid running continuously shortage of medical personnelThat the sanitation company recently decided to solve by resorting to Doctors Warning Among the other departments of the Senigallia Hospital.

The emergency room is vital for the hospital and its users in general, but due to the lack of personnel in it It cannot be compensated by withdrawing human resources from other departments.With negative repercussions on the quality of services and on the regular performance of the same departments!

To stop such action I Medical Directors of the Department of Internal Medicine From the Senegaliya Hospital he instructed a lawyer. Corrado Canavoglia of the National Federation of Consumers Request a meeting with the company and senior political leadership to present the problem and related solutions, as well as prepare a complaint addressed to the competent authorities.

The main objective of this procedure is Protection of service quality It is provided to users of the emergency department and the internal medicine service of the city hospital.

The chronic shortage of medical personnel in a major room like the emergency room is not offset by the deduction of resources from the department of internal medicine or other departments.

Do not forget that internal medicine physicians are In the first, second and third waves of the pandemic, everyone called them “heroes.” Because they fought with the nurses against the virus, they were the ones who continued to treat even non-Covid patients who Today they prepare to face the fourth waveAll this in religious silence.

They are the ones who are detained stressful transformations And they not only cared for the Covid patients, but they also cared for all the other patients and continued to insure one of them. Daily guide help for colleagues in the ER while addressing your ward’s patient care needs.

For years we have witnessed personnel problems in the emergency department, many cries of alarm come from different parts, but unfortunately So far no organized action has been seen With the aim of solving the problem permanently.

Who thinks of solving the staff shortage in the emergency department by relying on the human resources of other departments, mainly the department of internal medicine? two sides unclear:

1 – In each department of the hospital No redundant staffSo if you take a doctor out of a room to fill a hole in the ER, you create a problem in that room.

2- Specialization in medicine is the basis Quality of service provided to usersExpect a doctor who has followed a course of study and has been practicing in a particular field for years to spend one night and / or one day a month in a department that requires different knowledge and experience, which means reducing the quality of the service with the risk of negative repercussions both on patients and on the doctors themselves.

Doctors in the department of internal medicine who are used to working quietly for the benefit of beneficiaries, Now they say enough is enough Above all, they believe that it is time to systematically address the problem of staff shortages in the emergency department, not with the intention of change. Give “Heroes” to “Tababuchi”.

It is time to stop playing with words, it takes organic and structured decisions, planning and a real willingness to invest in them. A valuable asset is protecting the health of citizens.If you want to maintain a high level of quality in the provision of health services to users.

Doctors from the Internal Medicine Service of Senigallia Hospital in May 2021 sent a request for self-defense to senior management representing the operational difficulties related to the shortage of personnel in the emergency department, but did not have a definitive answer. Six months later, they decided not to give in to unacceptable choices.Working with the same perseverance and dedication in treating Covid patients, and without being eager to be called “Heroes”, but only advertising Practice the profession of medicine in the best possible way Especially for the benefit of users and maintaining the quality of services provided by the hospital.

How this request from last year will remain unheard Willing to resort to judicial means.

Give National Consumers Association