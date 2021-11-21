I stopped trading, can I process an INFONAVIT credit?

He added that one of those changes is that now more people will be able to have access to a credit with the Institute, whether or not they have a current employment relationship.

Previously, only those who contributed to the Institute could process a loan with Infonavit and make use of their savings in the Housing Sub-account, he explained.

However, with the Reform of the Infonavit Law, all the Institute’s beneficiaries who have savings in their Housing Sub-Account will be able to apply for a loan, regardless of whether they currently do not have an employment relationship as salaried employees.

So if you listed on Infonavit and stopped doing so, you can still process financing through the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit program. With this new financing option you will be able to access your savings in the Housing Subaccount and use it to acquire your home.

How does the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit work?

With an Infonavit Account + Bank Credit, people under the non-salaried regime who have savings in Infonavit, may use that amount to acquire a new or existing home.

The credit is issued with the participating bank of your choice, you can choose between Banorte, BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank. The bank will be in charge of making your profile and determining the amount of the credit, of that amount, Infonavit will finance you 30%.

Some of the characteristics of this credit are:

It has an interest rate of 10.45%, applicable on the amount that the Institute lends you.

The bank defines the interest rate on its proportional share of the credit.

Fixed payments for the entire term of the loan.

Your age plus the term of the financing must not be older than 65 years. For example, if you are 45 years old, you must pay your credit in a maximum of 20 years.

There is no penalty for advancing payments or paying early.

There is no salary level restriction.

Remember that your monthly payments will be charged by direct debit to the bank account that you notified at the time of completing your procedure.

Although the Infonavit + Bank Credit Account is designed for people in the non-salaried regime, if after processing the credit you return to have an employer, the contributions he makes will be considered as prepayment and will reduce your total debt, helping you to pay faster.

What do you need to process it?

The first thing you should do is obtain your Infonavit Account Certificate + Bank Credit. It is a format that indicates the amount of your savings and that you meet the requirements to process the product.

To obtain it, you need to log in to My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx), locate the option “My credit procedure”, select “I am interested in a Credit”; After that, the amount of your savings will appear on your screen and the option “Certificate of Infonavit Account + Bank Credit”, download it and print it as you will need it to start the registration process for your credit.

You will have to take this document to the participating bank of your choice to evaluate your profile and determine the amount of credit you will receive.

If you already have a house in mind, consider that it should have:

Electronic appraisal and Technical Report on the quality of the home with a maximum age of 6 months.

Copy of the property title of the house or apartment.

In the event that the home is mortgaged, Instruction Letter and Balance Statement issued by Infonavit or creditor Financial Entity, as the case may be.

If you want your financing to be greater, you can also process an Infonavit + Bank Credit Account with your wife or husband, but both must be under the non-salaried regime.

Consider that for it to be approved you must not have applied for another loan in the past with Infonavit.

If you need more information, go to your nearest Service Center or call Infonatel, at 800 008 39 00, from anywhere in the country.