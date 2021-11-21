“I never receive gifts from the FIA ​​stewards”

Verstappen received a five-spot penalty for failing to respect the double yellow flags at the end of qualifying on Saturday, dropping him from second to seventh on the starting grid on Sunday.

The Dutchman managed to recover and soon in the race he placed second, although then he never had the rhythm to go to fight the race against Lewis Hamilton, who took the victory and shortened the distance with Verstappen from 14 to eight points in the fight for him. drivers’ championship 2021.

The sanction to Verstappen did not go down well at Red Bull Racing, where comments from Christian horner They earned the team leader a warning. Verstappen, for his part, said he was not surprised to be punished.

“Well, no surprises, I already knew last night that I never get gifts from them (the stewards), so that’s fine. But once I knew I was coming seventh I was very motivated to overtake and that’s exactly what we did, we did a good first lap and after five laps we were back in second, “said Verstappen in Sky F1 From great britain.

Verstappen was very positive to have been able to stay within the range of a pit stop over Hamilton, which in the end was key to being able to take the extra point for the lap record at the end of the race.

“I tried to keep a small difference, which we did throughout the race, so they couldn’t make an extra stop. That gave me the fastest lap at the end, so I’m very happy,” he said.

“In general, the whole race was seven or eight seconds. It’s not that bad. We were a little slower, so naturally the race was going to be difficult, but we have to try to focus. There are two races left and they can pass. things, even at the end of qualifying, so anything is possible, “he added.

After all the noise that was experienced last week in Brazil, which had aftershocks on the visit to Qatar, Verstappen says that he prefers to focus solely on driving the car.

“Racing is not complicated. There is a brake pedal, a gas pedal and a steering wheel. There is a show around, but as drivers we know what to do, so everything else is not really relevant to me. I just have to focus on my work. “

Additional reporting by Haydn Cobb

