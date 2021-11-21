“I am not a Fellinian, but I would do anything to get performances in everything I produce”

After a long wait motivated by the pandemic, ‘Fast & Furious 9’ begins to reach cinemas around the world, sweeping the box office before its surprising premiere at the Cannes Film Festival (starts this next July 6). Another resounding success for the action saga led by Vin Diesel, star with the special ability to make statements that blow our minds.

Among other pearls, he has said that ‘Fast 7’ has the best scene in history and that for Spielberg it is a “crime against the cinema” that Diesel himself has not directed again. Now, on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Fast 9’, the actor who gives life to “Dom” Toretto has wanted to refer to his well-known conflict with another of the great names of the franchise: Dwayne johnson.

Let’s remember that “The Rock” publicly questioned the professionalism of several colleagues in the franchise, sparking a confrontation with Tyrese Gibson that Diesel was unable to fix in time. Johnson had participated in ‘Fast 5’, ‘Fast 6’, ‘Fast 7’ and ‘Fast 8’ but he disassociated himself from the main series taking advantage of his good chemistry with Jason Statham and co-starred in his own spin-off, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ (which also triumphed at the box office).

Diesel and his “tough love” with the Rock

When it seemed like this would be the best way to keep everyone happy, Johnson and Diesel decided to bury the hatchet and announce to fans that they would be working together again on one of the latest ‘Fast & Furious’ movies.

It remains to be seen if “The Rock” does not change his mind after Diesel’s words about their complicated relationship because, as expected, it does not coincide with what his partner has said. From Diesel’s point of view, the problem came when it came to playing Hobbs: claims he had to pressure Johnson to achieve the character he wanted, and that process generated tension between them. This is how he explains it: