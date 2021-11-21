Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman talk about “The Undoing” and review their careers – Tvshow – 07/07/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Hugh grant look at Nicole Kidman, and something about her seems different, but he cannot pinpoint what it is. “Are you still playing Lucille ball?”, The question. She is in Nashville, Tennessee; him in London. We share a screen and time together, and Grant looks at the camera. “Since the last time I spoke to you, a few weeks ago, you look a bit like her. Even your outfit is a bit like Lucille. ”

This is absolutely untrue and Kidman, who just finished shooting the Aaron Sorkin movie, Being the Ricardos, about the relationship between Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, she blushes. “It’s very weird for you to say that, Hugh. Because you said so?”.

Seven months after the end of his HBO limited series, The Undoing (which is to be seen on HBO Max and New Century’s NSNow), which starred as Jonathan and Grace Fraser, Grant and Kidman have come together again to answer the questions that have disturbed us. They also talked about Stanley kubrick and why the human being is prone to denial.

“Nicole, I read that you were interested in starring in A Place Called Notting Hill with Hugh.” How close were you?

Nicole Kidman: In my head, I was close. (laughs). But I was never competing for that role.

– What would Notting Hill have been like with Nicole instead of Julia Roberts?

Hugh grant: What is the politically correct answer? It would have been a little less the unapproachable star that Julia was. But I’m not sure that’s true. Nicole can be quite distant. Richard (Curtis) wrote a very complex role. It is quite unpleasant. But Nicole has always been a brilliant actress.

–Notting hill premiered the same year as Eyes wide Shut. Considering all the downtime you had during that filming in England, you could have shot another movie then.

Kidman: Well, curiously in that downtime I met a lot of people who were instrumental in changing my life and my career. Tom (Cruise) I was working, but I was able to go to the theater and see everything that was in the National and the Donmar, and I went to Paris on weekends. Having access to Europe for two years which was the time we shot.

Grant: What was the maximum number of takes that Stanley Kubrick had you do?

Kidman: Maybe more than 120.

Grant: I don’t believe you!

Kidman: (mimics smoking a joint) “Court. Again”. That particular scene required maybe 128 takes.

Grant: You must have been really high by the end.

Kidman: He didn’t smoke weed.

Grant: Sure you do.

Kidman: (laughs) I don’t tell my secrets, my love!

“Did you follow the online reactions of The Undoing?”

Grant: Some would say that doing that is not the best, but I did. I only read the negative things. Same with criticism. I ignore the red tomatoes and go where the green ones are thrown.

“Is there anything that stood out as you searched through the bad stuff?”

Grant: I’ll tell you what made me sad. I was especially proud of the fact that in two scenes I really projected emotions. I really cried. And if you had asked me ten years ago to cry in a scene, I would have said, “Forget it. I am not that kind of actor. I can make a sentence kind of funny. But I can’t cry ”. And now I realize that I can. And when that crying scene aired, a lot of people said, “That was very untrue.” But it was real!

“The emotions you both bring to the helicopter scene are heartbreaking.” The only thing Jonathan couldn’t bear to lose was his son’s devotion. Could you identify with that?

Grant: (laughs). Yes, of course. We are all monsters. As Julie Walters says in Paddington 2, the actors are some of the most evil people in the world. And we are. We are awful. We talk about our craft, about our gift to the world, but in reality we only think about ourselves. I speak for myself.

Kidman: I like the light romping, but in the end I go back to the analysis of who we are and why we are here. It is something incredible to enter the minds of the characters and their ideas and that your whole life changes. That discovery is the foundation of what I do. [Pausa] But, whatever, let’s continue! Ask Hugh something.

-Well. Since you followed up on the dialogue while the series aired, what was the weirdest theory about who the killer could be?

Grant: My favorite was the people I thought was my mother, showing up on a FaceTime call. And I have to say, it looks pretty nasty.

Kidman: I heard the rumor that it was Lily [Rabe]. Lily and I were the main culprits. I think Donald (Sutherland) was the third.

Kidman: I remember filming in court with all the extras and the people watching and the first assistant director asked them, “Who do you think did it?” And they always thought it was me! I would say, “Thank you very much. It always has to be the woman ”. In film and television, women have been the culprit far too many times, especially when compared to the number of women caught in domestic abuse. I like to play villain roles. But this did not justify it.

Grant: The point is, the book it’s based on is really about a woman making up another version of her husband because, despite his flaws, she needs him not to be like that. So he refuses to see those terrible things. That is something we all do.

Kidman: We choose to believe things no matter how obvious the truth is. We choose to believe what we want to believe. It may all point to the truth and yet we choose not to believe. Humans are adept at denial. And that seems fascinating to me.