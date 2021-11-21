How Rihanna bare her soul and her contradictions – EzAnime.net

In retrospect, RihannaThe release of four diverse albums over the span of as many years was taken for granted. After her seventh studio album Unapologetic, pop’s resident bad girl took a hiatus between releases, which is another chapter unto itself. Released on November 19, 2012, Unapologetic would mark an exciting conclusion to an amazing creative career.

One of the most impressive publicity stunts in music.

While promoting Strong In 2010, Rihanna made an appearance on BET’s music video countdown show 106 & Park. There he described his fan base (Rihanna Navy) as “unapologetic”, prophesying the name of his next album.

Two years later, Rihanna would stage one of the most impressive publicity stunts in music history, the 777 Tour. A seven-day hike, with seven shows in as many days and countries, and 150 journalists in tow, the press whirlwind was a test of endurance for those unable to keep up with Rihanna’s grueling schedule. It also served to underscore the brilliance of their live performances.

A rare display of vulnerability

During the 777 Tour, Rihanna would perform her number one hit and the age-defining ballad “Diamonds,” written by singer-turned-hit Sia. While Rihanna’s voice had turned into a influential force in pop itself, Sia’s throaty singing style ended up coloring Rihanna’s delivery on the runway. “Diamonds” instantly became No. 1 and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Even when Rihanna influenced a wave of R&B singers who emulated his vocal style and delivery, still had to defend himself against claims that his voice was not compared to the most powerful vocalists in the field. Cut to “Stay”, another Unapologetic ballad. With a few piano chords, Rihanna delivers one of her most emotional and vulnerable performances to date, with Mikky Ekko on guest vocals.

The music video was a far cry from the tough personality Rihanna often portrays in her videos. Naked and alone in a bathtub, the singer reveals more through her music than any interview could hope to capture.

A safe space

Unapologetic opens with “Phresh Out The Runway,” a fashion anthem that shows Rihanna flaunting her rise in the fashion world. The David Guetta co-produced track sounds tailor-made for the runway, as Rihanna asks, “How could you be such a jerk, but so fucking pop?”, Slyly nodding at her own crossover appeal. She would end up performing the song at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and ironically, she would end up overshadowing the company with her own lingerie brand, Fenty Savage.

Rihanna has never been shy about her fondness for cannabis, but in the realm of pop music, her cloudy meditation on smoking pot, “Numb,” was considered controversial at the time. The track trap-R & B saw the pop star tap into his undeniable musical chemistry with Eminem once again who uses your Slim Shady persona, to change your voice and flow.

Thematically, the beginning of Unapologetic finds Rihanna in a space of trust. She’s in charge of her destiny, giving off gangster vibes in “Pour It Up,” a strip club anthem that reads like a answer song with Juicy J’s “Bandz A Make Her Dance”. In “Loveeeeeee Song,” a duet with the pop-up cheat icon Future, he cautions “Don’t slip” and asks, “Why shop windows when you’ve got this?” as she confesses undying love for her suitor.

In “Jump,” she takes even more control, saying, “I think I don’t give a damn, boy, don’t you know who I am? / I’m not running after any guy. With thunderous lows and frenetic tempo, “Jump” takes you straight to another Guetta track, “Right Now.” She instantly became a club favorite, further cementing Rihanna’s role as the CeCe Peniston of the 2010s.

Address contradictions

While the first half of Unapologetic shows Rihanna’s safe side, the second half reveals that she is still a complex woman who can make some troublesome decisions in the eyes of her critics and fans. The powerful ballad “What Now” addresses this: While his public life seems rosy on the outside, on the inside he has been “ignoring this big lump in my throat.” She doesn’t know what is eating her emotionally as she asks “Now what?” to no resolution.

After “Stay” is “Nobody’s Business”, another duet with Chris Brown, which samples Michael Jackson on a disco beat. As the couple sing, “It’s nobody’s business but mine and my baby,” critics and fans couldn’t understand why the singer was left with an abusive partner.

In “Love Without Tragedy” / “Mother Mary”, Rihanna tries to make sense of her own actions and asks listeners: “What is love without tragedy?” at the same time that she is self-aware enough to recognize her own self-sabotaging impulses on the other side of the song, declaring: “Mother Mary, I swear I want to change / Lord Jesus, I would love to be a queen / But I ‘I’m from the left side of an island / I never thought so many people knew my name’, about a new wave production.

He quickly changes gears, shifts away from personal revelations, and launches into another stoner anthem with “Get It Over With,” an alternative R&B masterstroke that adds to the cloudy soundscape of Unapologetic. Meanwhile, “No Love Allow” is a continuation of Loud’s “Man Down,” but this time Rihanna is heartbroken and asks, “How could you murder us?” As the album’s standout reggae track, “No Love Allow” is a natural deep cut for the Bajan star.

A humble way to end an era

Unapologetic closes with another Stargate production, “Lost In Paradise,” which, despite its bleak lyrics, is an upbeat track in which Rihanna implores, “How could I know my love was delusional? / Somebody tell me how to repair a soul of heart «. However, despite her grief, the song ends on an uplifting note.

In the deluxe edition of the album, “Half Of Me” again finds Rihanna addressing public controversies and her reputation as a party girl. It’s a humble way to wrap up a remarkable four-year journey that really defined what it meant to be unapologetic.

