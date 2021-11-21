How is the country one year away from the World Cup?

Fatma al nuaimi is the Director of Communication of the Supreme Committee of Organization and Legacy of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in short, the visible face of the next world Cup. In an interview with RECORD from Doha, we review all the concerns that a fan may have who wishes to attend the great football festival next winter, based on the possibility that there is a direct flight from Mexico to the Arab country, to the different types of accommodation, security, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and the next sale of tickets for the matches.

Right now, how ready are they in Qatar to host the World Cup?

We have made a lot of progress, we have 98% of the infrastructures already prepared. With the stadium that we are going to inaugurate in the next Arab Cup (November 30), there will only be one left to be released in 2022. The Lusail Stadium will be finished by the end of this year and we will have all the stadiums ready a year before the start of the World Cup. . We are on time, in the Arab Cup we will have 100% occupancy in the venues and we are happy for it. We are back to normal.

Will there be direct flights between Mexico and Qatar during the World Cup?

We are working on it. We know that Mexico is one of the countries that attracts the most fans and is in the top 10 for ticket requirements. We will work to ensure direct access from Mexico.

How do you think fans who come to Arab culture should adapt?

We hope that people discover our culture and get closer to it. We are doing many promotional campaigns to teach the hospitality of our people. We have already hosted many expeditions by fans, the media and they have freely shared what they have seen in our country. We are working with the Federations to give the best information to the fans.

Will there be different types of accommodation for all types of pockets?

We have planned the visit of more than a million followers and we must give solutions to all. In order not to create useless accommodations after the World Cup, we have devised temporary accommodations such as cruises, floating hotels, villas in the desert, an offer far from the traditional hotels. People may have a perception that Qatar is a very expensive country and that there are only five-star hotels but we will have options for all budgets. Little by little we will publish new accommodation options. Other alternatives such as apartments or Airbnb will also be available.

Where will the fan zones be?

There will be five and they will be in strategic locations in Doha

Can you drink alcohol in them or only in hotels?

There will be specific areas to consume alcohol in the fan zones or other places where fans are concentrated, but there will be no alcohol on the streets in an open way. We want people to have fun but also enjoy coming as a family. In the last Club World Cup, with Liverpool, Rayados or Flamengo fans there was alcohol and the fans had fun before and after the game. We are still seeing if there will be alcohol inside the stadiums, we will solve it with FIFA. However, it is possible to consume alcohol in Qatar in restaurants or hotels.

When can you start buying tickets?

Ticketing depends on FIFA but for the general public they will begin to be sold in January and we will apply the same Fan ID that was used in Russia.

How many games can be seen in one day?

At least two can be seen on the same day given the compactness of the calendar in the first phase. It will be the first time in the history of a World Cup. In the group stage there will be four games a day and fans will be able to go from one stadium to another. For those who just want to go to a game, Qatar will offer many options for tourism and entertainment. You can go to the beach or the desert and it will be a good opportunity to get to know the Arab culture. Qatar will be a giant festival to enjoy throughout the month. I know there are many prejudices towards this part of the world but there will be fun for everyone in what will be the largest global event after the pandemic. We will give a different image to the perception that some western media have spread about our country.

Will it really be possible to attend three games in one day?

Yes, but maybe you have to miss the end of the second to get to the third. The times of the matches will be at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. It depends a lot on which stadiums the matches are in to be able to see the three games.

There will be eight stadiums within a 75 km radius, are you worried about traffic and public transport?

We created the metro in 2019 and it is already in operation and we have tried to educate our people to use public transport and not just go in their own car. We expect 70% of the people to use public transport that will be 100% green to create a sustainable World Cup. We are going to transform the Corniche that backbones the entire city into a pedestrian-only area and thus educate people little by little. Our big test will now be in the Arab Cup but we will do more between now and the World Cup. Our World Cup has an advantage for the teams as well and that is that they will not make internal flights.

Why do you think that a Mexican fan should not miss this World Cup?

We all know that for Mexico, soccer is a religion and for soccer crazy people, even going to two or three games a day is incredible. The fact that fans do not have to change hotels is also an advantage and thus they have more opportunity to tour the country and not waste time on airplanes.

How are you going to control all the hobbies together in a very small space?

We have a Safety Committee in charge of all this and we have signed an agreement with countries such as England, France, Portugal, Russia on security issues to control their fans. We have studied past tournaments to be prepared for our World Cup.

What behaviors will be unacceptable to fans?

There will be no special laws but for example in Qatar, if you want to take a picture of someone, you have to ask them first. That is why we will give guides to the fans for certain behaviors, but it is the same anywhere in the world, if you go to Japan they will have their customs and you always have to respect local customs and here in Qatar it will be the same.

Are they going to warn dangerous fans that if they do something they will be punished?

For us the safety and health of the fans will be our priority and we will go after those who try to disturb this.

Have you thought about security in unofficial places where many fans can congregate?

I think that most of the people traffic will be on the Ledge that connects the old part of Doha with the new one. That is the heart of Doha and we have seen that in previous tournaments everyone concentrates there.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QATAR 2022: PEPE CORREA, THE MEXICAN WHO SUCCESSFUL IN DOHA WITH A RESTAURANT