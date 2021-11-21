How have the debuting coaches fared in the final phase with Chivas?

Marcelo Michel Leaño is the fifth coach to make his debut in the final phase with Chivas and where the constant are poor results

The technical directors of Chivas who have debuted in the final phase from MX League They have not registered the best numbers: of four coaches, only one has managed to obtain a positive result in the knockout phase, as for the debuting technicians in the Guadalajara in the final phase it has become a difficult test to overcome.

Against this background, in ESPN Digital We remember what the performance of the technicians of Chivas when debuting in the playoffs or league of Mexican soccer.

Marcelo Leaño will be one more strategist who makes his debut in the final phase, when he faces the 2021 Apertura playoff.

Marcelo Michel Leaño is the fifth coach to make his debut in the final phase with Chivas and where the constant are poor results. Imago7

The Argentine strategist was the last technical director of Chivas who made his debut in a league, so after not qualifying for the final phase in his first semester at the head of the GuadalajaraIt was until the 2016 Clausura Tournament when he debuted in a quarterfinal phase with the Sacred Herd.

In his first league, Matías Almeyda faced América, where in the first game he did not gain an advantage after equaling 0 to 0 and it was in the second game when he fell to the hated rival, after losing 2 to 1, being a major setback for his management in front of the Guadalajara.

The Dutch strategist was another of the strategists who did not have a positive debut in the league of Mexican soccer, after classifying the Guadalajara in the eighth place of the general table in the 2012 Apertura Tournament. Chivas he faced Toluca, who finished that semester in first place in the general table.

The Red Devils as favorites defeated 1 to 2 in the first game and 3 to 1 in the return game to take the series with a 5 to 2 victory, embittering the debut of the Netherlands coach in the big party of Mexican soccer.

In his debut as a strategist for the Guadalajara placed the team in fourth place in the general table, after registering a total of 27 units, entering their first league in his career as a technical director.

His debut as a strategist for Chivas In the final phase of Mexican soccer it was not positive, after falling to Atlas 4 to 3 in the series, being one of the most painful defeats for the fans and directors of the Sacred Rebaño, after being eliminated before the hated rival of the city .

Hans westerhof

The Dutch coach became the most effective of the debutants in league for him Guadalajara, after in addition to placing the Rojiblanco team in third place in the general table, they advanced to the grand final in that semester, something that none of the previous strategists of the last 20 years achieved.

In the quarterfinals, the Chivas Hans Westerhof’s team tied Atlante 3 to 3 in the series, however the good position in the table gave them access to the next round. Already in the semifinal they prevailed against Toluca 2 to 1 and in the grand final they fell to Pumas in a penalty shootout after equalizing 1 to 1, so the Netherlands coach became the strategist with the best effectiveness of the Guadalajara in the debut in the final phase of Liga MX.