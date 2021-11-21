How and what time to see BTS and Coldplay LIVE at the 2021 AMAs | American Music Awards 2021 | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

One of the most famous South Korean groups in the world will share the stage with the band Coldplay at the next American Music Awards 2021, which will take place in the city of Los Angeles (United States). We are talking about Bts, the boyband made up of musicians Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

On September 29, Coldplay posted the topic “My Universe” in collaboration of Bts, as part of his album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. The song was well received by the public, accumulating more than 113 million views on YouTube.

Under the leadership of Cardi B, the AMAs will reward the best of music, recognizing the most popular artists.

BTS will perform live alongside Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion at the American Music Awards (Photos: AFP / Steven Ferdman / Kevin Winter)

WHEN AND HOW TO SEE THE PRESENTATION OF “MY UNIVERSE”?

BTS and Coldplay’s performance will take place on November 21 at the Microsoft Theater at 7:00 pm (Central time of Mexico). To access the live broadcast, you must tune into the TNT channel or from the TNT GO app. The schedules in other countries are as follows:

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia and Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Coldplay and BTS released the video for “My Universe” on September 29, 2021 (Photo: video capture / Coldplay)

OTHER PRESENTATIONS OF BTS AND COLDPLAY IN THE AMAs

It is not the first time Coldplay and BTS perform a performance in the American Music Awards. In the case of interpreters of “Butter”, this is his third performance; while the British band returns to the AMA stage after six years.

HOW MANY NOMINATIONS DOES BTS HAVE?

The boyband is nominated for three awards at the AMAs, the categories in which they could win are ‘artist of the year’, ‘favorite pop duo or group’ and ‘favorite pop song’. It is important to note that BTS won the statuette of favorite pop duo or group in the last two years. If they are winners again, they will become the third duo or group to win the aforementioned category three consecutive years. The two bands that achieved this achievement are Daryl Hall & John Oates and One Direction.