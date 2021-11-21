Hollow Knight comes to Dead Cells

The content of Dead Cells does not stop, and in a new DLC that will arrive for free, we will be able to enjoy the great Hollow Knight, with its characteristic weapons included.

It is no secret that the developers of Motion Twin are true fans of the Team Cherry production, in fact there are many references to Hollow Knight in Dead Cells and the arrival of the hero in the game is the maximum point of this crossover. The game is not a newcomer in terms of incorporation of other IPs, we had already seen the character of Hyper Light Drifter and Juan de Guacamele himself in their phases.

Dead Cells in constant renewal

You nailed it, Hollow Knight is our last guest! The Knight is a bit too shy to show his face. However he was still nice enough to let us use his weapon! And how cool is it to pogo on enemies?

Free Update 26: "Everyone is here!" will bounce this Monday! #deadcells #HollowKnight

Is there anything else left in terms of content for Dead Cells? This 2021 began with the launch of the Fatal Falls DLC, which was followed by other updates with the passing of the months, but apparently new interactions would continue to come until well into 2022. The Hollow Knight saga on the other hand has Silksong on its way, which is still little is known.

The impatient do not have to worry since the new character will be available from this Monday 22, that is to say that if they had already saved the Dead Cells, it is time to cut enemies once more.