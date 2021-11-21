Higor Meritão goes for everything: “We can be champions”

Despite having his head set on the playoffs, Higor Meritão goes further and thinks about the championship with Pumas UNAM.

The raised end of Pumas UNAM It was spectacular: after a pathetic regular phase, he was able to make up his participation in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 with four wins, one draw and one knockdown in his last six appearances. The comeback against Cruz Azul on the last day got him into the playoffs and excited the entire fans.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

One of the important players for the improvement of Los Universitarios in the containment zone was Higor Meritão. In the run-up to the playoff match against Toluca, the Brazilian showed that his positive attitude also keeps him off the field and was excited about being able to obtain the title of Liga MX.

“We started badly, and now it’s like everything is starting over again. Criticism is part of our professional career, we have to train very well and work every day to improve. Since I got here I said that I want to win titles and be a champion. Now we have the opportunity to show why we came to Mexico and Pumas “,he pointed.

On the other hand, the one born in San Pablo analyzed the next duel: “We are calm and confident. We can win even if it is away from home. We have options to do so if we are very focused and we have a strong team. I have always believed that we can be champions. Even in difficult times, I thought we would qualify and we did. We can reach the Final “.

The match against Toluca

Those from Pedregal will visit the Nemesio Diez Stadium to play against Los Diablos Rojos tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time). The transmission will be in charge of TUDN and minute by minute can be followed by Give it Blue and Gold.