Head of State announces that a shipment of medicines for patients with COVID-19 will arrive in Venezuela

This Saturday, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, during the reception of the international observers who will participate in the Megalections on November 21, reported that a flight with a medicine to combat COVID-19 will arrive in Venezuela.

“Tomorrow, confirmed, the flight arrives with enough doses of that pill to continue saving and reinforcing the treatment against the coronavirus in Venezuela,” stressed the Head of State.

In that sense, he indicated that “the United States Government pursues the pill, the progressive Joe Biden pursues the pill that comes to save lives from the coronavirus in Venezuela.”

He alleged that “when Remdesivir appeared, a hope appeared in the world, we studied Remdesivir, we got someone to sell us that medicine and then to be able to pay for it, transport it to several countries and reach Venezuela, and they spent six weeks in a normal commercial operation that It could last 4 or 5 days, but it took 6 weeks to get how to pay and the first sample of the one we had bought arrived; I still cannot say which company we bought them from because that company received threatening calls from the OFAC in the United States threatening whether to sell the medicine to Venezuela. ”

YD / maye