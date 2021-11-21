HBO ranking in Spain: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Saturday, November 20

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. HBO He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Spain.

1. No sudden movements

Detroit, 1954. Small-time criminals are hired to steal what they believe to be a simple document and it will be an easy job. When their plan doesn’t go the way they expected, they search for who hired them and the real purpose for which they were hired.

2. Blinded by the Light

In 1987, during the austere days of Thatcher Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.

3. Mule

Earl Stone has always put his work before family. Now in his 80s and about to have his floriculture business foreclosed on, an opportunity arises for him to get on with a seemingly easy job – all it takes is driving.

Four. The kitchen of hell

The 70s. The wives of a group of gangsters in New York continue with their husbands’ businesses after they are imprisoned.

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The situation of the 40-year-old and puritanical Cal Weaver is perfect: he has a good job, a nice house and some great children and he is married to the sweetheart of his adolescence. However, when Cal finds out that his wife, Emily, has cheated on him and wants a divorce, his ‘perfect’ life falls apart. To top it all, in today’s singles world, Cal, who hasn’t dated in decades, is the disaster himself.

6. Hidden beauty

Howard Inlet (Will Smith) is a successful New York advertising executive. His situation changes drastically when a personal tragedy hits him hard, causing him to fall into a deep spiral of depression. Your closest colleagues will try to cheer you up and bring you out of your slumber. To do this they will implement an unconventional plan, to force you to face your suffering in a surprising and deeply human way. But this plan will bring unforeseen results.

7. Target: London

In a world governed by injustice and chaos, the figure of the president of the United States appears who, together with his spokesman Trumbull, will lead an internal fight for the freedoms of all Americans. However, there will be an overthrow attempt by spy forces to finish off the English prime minister. This could mean an attempt to eliminate world peace at all costs. For this, the president will have the invaluable help of his bodyguard. MI6 secret agent Mike Benning will lead a containment to try to end this revolution. Benning will not be alone as he will once again find support from Trumbull, who specializes in paramilitary techniques.

8. Geostorm

A satellite designer engineer, after a chain failure of most of the Earth’s meteorological satellites, must team up with his brother, with whom he has not spoken for years, to travel to space and save the planet from a storm artificial of epic proportions … all while on the surface of the planet is brewing a plot to assassinate the president of the United States.

9. The girl on the train

Rachel (Emily Blunt) is a woman devastated by her recent divorce who spends every morning on her way to work fantasizing about the life of a seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that their train passes through every day. But one morning Rachel witnesses a shocking event from the train window and is involved in a mysterious and puzzling case .. Adaptation of the homonymous bestseller by Paula Hawkins.

10. The accountant

Christian Wolff is an accountant and mathematical genius, a man obsessed with order and with much more affinity with numbers than with people, who leads a double life as a ruthless murderer.

