Hamilton won the Qatar Grand Prix; Checo Pérez finished fourth

For the second consecutive race, Sergio perez failed to get on the podium, and ended in fourth place at Qatar Grand Prix, which was dominated from end to end by the seven-time world champion Lewis hamilton.

LEWIS: “It was a pretty straightforward race in the end and it was a great job by the team because we really needed the points today. “To get back-to-back wins is a great feeling and sets us up well for the final two races.”#QatarGP ???????? # F1 pic.twitter.com/jwDpXNSFa9 – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 21, 2021

Max verstappen, partner of Czech at Red BullHe could do little in the face of the dominance of the English pilot, who at no time let go of the lead of the race, finishing 10 seconds ahead of the Dutch pilot.

The surprise this Sunday it was given by the two-time Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso, who managed to maintain the third position in which he started, and in the end he was able to climb to the podium for the first time so far in the 2021 season.

The race was not bad for Pérez who started in 11th placeHowever, his last inning in the pits sent him up to seventh position, and gave him no opportunity to regain the third place with which he entered his last tire change.

With fourth place, Checo Pérez reached 190 points in the campaign and he got 14 behind Valtteri Bottas, who could not finish the race. He had problems with his tires at the end of the race, and ended up dropping out.

With victory in the desert of Qatar, Lewis Hamilton reached 343.5 points, by 351.5 from Max Verstappen who continues with the lead of the competition, still with two great prizes to be disputed.

In addition to taking third place this Sunday, Fernando Alonso was named driver of the day by Formula 1 fans. The Spanish driver had not managed to get on a podium since the 2014 season.