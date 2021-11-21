Hamilton wins in Qatar ahead of Verstappen; Alonso signs his podium 98

The British rider signed his seventh victory of the year and relegated Max Verstappen to second place, who set the fastest lap

English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), seven times world champion of Formula One, the debutant won this Sunday Qatar Grand Prix, where he signed his seventh victory of the year and relegated the Dutch to second place Max verstappen (Red Bull) -which now leads with eight points over the previous one and that marked the fastest lap- in a race that the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished third and the Mexican Czech Pérez (Red Bull), fourth.

Lewis Hamilton took the Qatar Grand Prix from start to finish. AP

The double Asturian world champion, 40 years old, who signed his 98th podium in Formula One, He had not gone up to a ‘box’ of the premier class since 2014, when he had done it for the last time at the Shanghai circuit, during the Chinese Grand Prix that year.



The other Spaniard, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was seventh, behind Frenchman Esteban Ocon, Alonso’s teammate at Alpine, who was fifth; and Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), sixth in Losail.

The Ferrari of Monegasque Charles Leclerc finished eighth.

The English Lando Norris (McLaren) and the German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) also entered the points, who were ninth and tenth, respectively.

The next race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held in two weekends in Jeddah.