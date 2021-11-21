Hamilton says the rules “are not clear” and Verstappen thinks differently

But Verstappen he disagrees, saying that after the drivers’ meeting in Qatar, which is understood to have lasted more than an hour, the situation “became quite clear in the end.”

After the Interlagos test stewards ruled that Mercedes’ request for a right of review on the decision that involved Verstappen’s initial defense at Turn 4 should not be fully investigated, the F1 drivers held out for long. conversations with the race director, Michael Masi, on Friday night in Losail in his usual meeting of each grand prize.

Verstappen said the meeting consisted of the drivers “sharing their views and then the FIA ​​explaining their thought process behind the issue”, but the top two F1 drivers were divided on the matter in their comments after qualifying in Qatar. this Saturday.

After Hamilton claimed pole, but with a huge 0s455 gap over Verstappen, he was asked if it was now clear what defensive driving was acceptable after the Qatari drivers’ meeting, to which he replied: “No.”

“It’s not clear. All the drivers, I think, except Max, were asking for clarity. Most of the drivers were asking for clarity, but it wasn’t very clear.”

“So yeah it’s still not clear what the track boundaries are. It’s clear it’s not the white line anymore, when overtaking. So we just go for it and …”

“We just ask for consistency. So if it’s the same as the last race, then it should be the same for all of us in those scenarios and then that’s fine.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, fights Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12. Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, who responded before Hamilton, said: “Everyone is different, right? And everyone has their own way of running and defending and overtaking, and of course it is very difficult for the FIA ​​to also put everyone in the game. the same line “.

“Of course they decide, but each driver has a different opinion and so I think yesterday they tried to share their opinions and then the FIA ​​explain their thought process.”

“So I think we’ve come a long way and it’s been a very long meeting. So, yeah, I think it was pretty clear in the end.”

Hamilton later stated that if he gets involved in a wheel-to-wheel fight in Sunday’s race, then he would address any such situation with the understanding “that what happened in the last race is fine.”

But then he said that the pilots had been informed that different commissioners could rule differently if the same scenario that happened in Brazil were repeated.

“It’s not clear, like I said,” Hamilton continued. “They said it would be different with different stewards. If we had the same ones as last week, this week it’s one way. So we’ll see.”

Valtteri Bottas, who finished third in Qatar’s standings behind the two title contenders, said about the confusion of the rules for competing: “I mean, it’s clear in that sense that if it’s a similar incident (like) in Brazil , then it’s okay”.

“But obviously it’s always a fine line, but also consistency is the key and for us to know exactly (what’s allowed).”

“I don’t think we really have an explanation of what we can or cannot really do.”

“So, I mean every overtaking, every defense is different, so I’m sure they try to do the best job giving the best penalties or no penalties.”

“I don’t think it will really change anything, obviously we will go for it and at least we know that what Lewis and Max ended up having in Brazil is fine. Good to know.”