Guillermo Almada’s warning for the Quarters vs Tires

Jorge Rosales

Mexico City / 11.20.2021 22:09:29





Santos managed to advance to the Liguilla del Opening 2021 and it will be measured at Tigers in the Quarterfinals. After the triumph against Athletic San Luis Coach Guillermo Almada issued a warning, assuring that if the players are inspired they will be able to beat any rival.

“We haven’t had a full team since before the pandemic and I don’t think we will have it by the end of the year. When the players are inspired, him we can win anyone, but we are satisfied, as we have the majority of the players, the competition improves. Hopefully we can have Alessio, he must regain his form. We will be complicated for anyone that we face in the League. Tigres has a great squad and is a difficult team, “he said.

The Warriors They were superior to the Potosinos, who only had a frank goal option in the match, therefore Almada He said that the victory was fair and a prize to constantly seek the triumph in the TSM.

“There was a very positive vibe, eagerly, camaraderie. By more than saint Louis he was a very tough rival, dignified the victory, which I think was fair. We constantly search and find the prize right in the second half and with the goal of Jeraldino we crown him, he is a great person ”, he added.

Tentatively the series before Tigers It will be played from Thursday to Sunday, being the November 25 at TSM and the day 28 at University Stadium, with times and dates to be confirmed.