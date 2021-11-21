Griezmann: My time at Barcelona was not a disaster

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 21.11.2021





Antoine Griezmann it was two seasons and three games in the Barcelona. The Barça team paid 120 million euros for it Before starting the 19/20 campaign, however, it never lived up to expectations and at the beginning of the 21/22 season it was returned to Atlético de Madrid. A few months after his return to the rojiblanco team, the forward spoke for the first time about his time at Barcelona and his return to ‘Atleti’.

Upon his past as a Barça player, Antoine He assured that it was not “a disaster” as the press described him in his game, since he scored a good amount of goals in the two seasons he was there.

“My time at Barça It wasn’t a disaster either as I always scored almost 20 goals each season. It is a pride for me to have played in the Barcelona and I am very happy to have gone there. In the dressing room I had incredible teammates. I learned a lot from the coaches (Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién and Ronald Koeman), although sometimes I didn’t play and sometimes it was difficult. ”

Although what the French says is not entirely true, since in the two full seasons who played as Barça, 19/20 and 20/21, only reached the quota of 20 goals in the second, which reached in 51 games. On 19/20 only reached 15 touchdowns in 48 games.

With so many opportunities and so few goals, the Barcelona decided to get rid of the forward this season, despite the fact that he had already played three matches on 21/22 with the Barça jersey. The Atlético came out to “rescue” Griezmann and his return became official on the last day of the summer transfer window.

About his return, the world champion commented: “They love me there for how I am and who I am. It is perfect for everyone. I know I got off to a bad start, but I knew I was going to give it my all on the pitch and so far everything is evolving very well. “

In his new stage as a mattress maker, Griezmann has played 15 games and has already scored 5 goals. In addition, he is one of the players that cannot be absent in the Cholo Simeone scheme.