Granada vs Real Madrid match summary (1-4) | win and lead

Real Madrid he thrashed the grenade this sunday in The league, in this way it reached 30 units that place the merengue club in the lead, closely followed by Sevilla and Real Sociedad who have 28.

This duel was highly charged in favor of the whites, who always had dominance; It was thus that the first goal reached the 19 ‘of action, Marco Asensio from the center of the area low shot next to the left post for the 1-0 with assistance from Toni Kroos.

The second goal came immediately, Nacho he sent a shot to the center for the 2-0 and again with a pass from Kroos to collect the corner kick.

Luis Suarez He put emotion into the match, bringing his team closer to 34 ‘of action, after a left-footed shot from outside the area.

However, this was not enough given the dominance and superiority of the Real Madrid, since in the second half two more came.

At 56 ‘, Vinícius Junior with the assistance of Luka modric after a counterattack he was able to extend the advantage; while Ferland mendy in 76 ‘he put the final 4-1 with assistance from Casemiro after a deep pass.

In this way, Madrileños are at the top Against an opponent who put up little resistance and ended up stagnant with 11 points, in the relegation zone.