‘Going up to cruiserweight is a risk, but I like it’

Saul Alvarez confirms that he is at the best moment of his career in professional boxing and as such, it is time to climb new challenges, such as now trying to obtain the cruiserweight belt against the Congolese Ilunga Makabu.

After beating Caleb Plant To unify the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super middleweight championships, the Mexican points to what he says is his biggest challenge in his career.

“Yes, I feel in my best moment as I have said and I know that I can continue learning and continue advancing, consolidating my qualities, but I feel in my best moment without a doubt,” he declared.

“There is a lot of risk, imagine gaining a kilo is a lot in boxing, now imagine 15 kilos is going to be a significant risk, but I like it,” said the man from Guadalajara regarding his fight against Makabu date and venue yet to be defined.

“We are going to see that day, it is definitely a major challenge to gain 32 pounds, it is a major challenge for my career, but we will see that day how the fight unfolds,” he added.

Canelo He was present at the celebration of 15 years of Box Azteca, a platform that catapulted his career worldwide and of which he feels very happy.

“I feel very proud, very happy to be here, happy with Azteca because they give great support to boxing and it is important because here in Mexico there is not much support for boxing so Box Azteca supports boxing a lot and very happy,” he concluded.

