Get to know the World Cup calendar

The wait is about to end. Only 365 days left for the World Cup ball to roll again and start the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the best 32 teams on the planet gathered in one place.

The first world organized in the Middle East It will be inaugurated on November 21, 2022 and will end on December 18 of the same year with a new monarch and the Qatari hosts will have the honor of living their first World Cup experience by kicking off at the Al Bayt Stadium of the city of Jor, 43 kilometers from the capital, Doha.

This will also be the first World Cup in history that is not played between the months of May and July, as had been done during the previous 21 editions, due to the hostile desert climate of the Arabian peninsula.

The Group stage It will be played from November 21 to December 2 and from where the best 16 teams will come out.

The best two from each group will advance to Eighth Final that will start from December 3 to 6 of the same month; while the top eight teams will qualify for the Quarter finals that will be played on December 9 and 10.

The teams that advance will have two days of rest before they meet in the Semifinals, to play the days 13 and 14 of the last month of the year, and from there will come the finalists and the two losers who will have to settle for the bronze position of the World Cup fair

Saturday December 17, the losers of the Semifinals will be measured to stay with the position by the third place.

Finally, on December 18, a week before Christmas, the World will meet the new FIFA World Champion in a match that will be played on the pitch of the Iconic Lusail Stadium.

At the moment, only 13 teams have guaranteed a place in the 2022 World Cup: the host Qatar; the South Americans Brazil and Argentina; and the Europeans Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, England, the Netherlands, Serbia, Switzerland and the finalists of the last edition France and Croatia.

