Gerardo Martino’s worst enemy destroys him in Mexico and demands the presence of this player

The Mexican National Team suffered two hard blows in the qualifying rounds and the main detractors of Gerardo Martino appeared on social networks.

Strikers Drafting November 20, 2021 · 4:23 PM

The double knockout date of November was not ideal for the Mexican National Team, which ran into Concacaf’s toughest rivals such as the United States and Canada, taking two defeats that sent Tri to third place on the table.

Faced with this dark panorama, social networks fervently demanded the departure of Gerardo Martino from the national team, but the coach remains firm in the position and ensures that he will not resign.

Among so many people who demand the resignation of DT, one of those who head that list is the renowned journalist David Faitelson, who was opposed from the beginning to the arrival of the Argentine to the national team.

Thinking about what the January games will be against Jamaica and Costa Roca, the ESPN network man stressed that Raúl Jiménez must be a starter at all times, but must be accompanied in a better way so as not to be wasted.

Taking advantage of the goal that Lobo scored this afternoon in England playing for Wolverhampton in the 1-0 victory against West Ham, Faitelson made clear his position on the possible departure of former America by Rogelio Funes Mori.

In this way, Martino’s worst enemy implanted his idea and seeks that the public declare war on him so that he does not “Argentinize” the selected one. Will you achieve your goal?