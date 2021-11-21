General Motors warns that it will stop investing in Mexico if it relies on dirty energy

José Francisco Garza Rodríguez, president and CEO at General Motors (GM) of Mexico, warned that the company could stop investing in the country if a legal framework is not implemented that supports the renewable energy.

It was at the annual Convention of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) that the businessman issued the warning, since the bet is that the automotive company focuses entirely on the construction of electric vehicles in the near future.

He also pointed out that, at present, only 27 percent of the electrical energy used by the automotive industry comes from clean energies and renewables, while the goal is to reach 100 percent by 2040.

If there is no legal framework in Mexico, a structural framework focused on the production of renewable energy, General Motors will not stop in its mission of being zero emissions and, unfortunately, if the conditions do not exist, Mexico will no longer be a destination for investment. Jose Francisco Garza Rodriguez Managing Director at General Motors de México

“We are working very closely and raising our voices. We are not the only one automotive that has zero emission goals. We are going to fulfill it, and if the conditions are not on the table, I believe that Mexico will not be an investment destination in the short and medium term, ”said Garza Rodríguez.

In this way, the general director at GM of Mexico, specified that in case Mexico ceases to be a destination for the investment, the transnational company must turn to other nations that do meet the goal of zero emissions that have been proposed.

“That dollar that was going to to invest in Mexico they would go to the United States, Canada, Brazil, China or Europe. It would be a shame if Mexico does not contemplate seeing a country with clean energy, that investment does not come, “he explained.

Also read: General Motors Announces Strong Investment in Mexico; will produce electric cars

Currently, Mexico has started the discussion of the electrical reform, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which intends to return the majority of the market to the Federal Electricity Commission on private companies.

The opposition assures that the reform is committed to dirty energies and expensive; However, the federal government has said that this is false, since the initiative only