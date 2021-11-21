Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro, 30 percent discount

One of the first and best Amazon Black Friday advance offers in 2021 is taken by the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro multisport GPS watch. If you have entered this article it is because you have been looking at the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro for some time, But you were waiting for it to drop in price. The moment has arrived. This is a watch that is not made for any user, but lowering the price opens the range of athletes who may be interested in it and who could have previously settled for the simpler 6 range models. The Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro stands out, above all, for an astonishing 60-hour battery life while on GPS. Let’s see, the lower models have enough battery, but this extra 30% is worth going to the most premium model in the range. The grace is that if you only use this device as a smartwatch, the battery lasts 21 days (although if you are looking for only a smartwatch, you may be interested in taking a look at our selection of the best 2021 smartwatches first). In battery saving mode you get to two months. Anyway, 60 hours with GPS is already a good value proposition. Even if you use GPS and music at the same time from low 60 hours to about 18 hours. But look at all the options that you battery. In the end, with daily non-competition use, you’re going to have to charge it once a week.

The 51mm case (yes, it’s a big watch) is water resistant to 100M. It features a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen measurement, music player, Bluetooth, and Garmin Pay. It syncs data primarily with Garmin Connect, but can be easily sent to many other training systems, including Strava and Training Peaks. Since it works just as well with iPhone and Android phones there are many options.

And now is when you go and ask: what was the real difference between this Pro model and the non-Pro version? It is true that in terms of functionalities, it includes the same as the normal version, but it has the most powerful battery (that is why we have started the article there), it adds complete maps of the continent where you buy it, 32GB of internal memory, possibility of playing music and WiFi connection. Lower models don’t have WiFi, remember that.

