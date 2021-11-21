Free games for this weekend: Halo Infinite, King of Fighters 15, CoD: Vanguard and more

Shooting in futuristic environments and past conflicts, 2D combat, brain teasers, experimental musical works, video game classics … This weekend there is a lot to scratch when it comes to free games, whether it is limited time trials or of programs that we can claim to remain in our library forever. Without further ado, let’s go over all the free games you can enjoy on the weekend of the November 19-21, 2021.

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite

On Monday they are released by surprise (well, more or less) the multiplayer free to play from Halo Infinite in beta, which despite not being the final version to arrive on December 8 is surprisingly stable and includes all the content of the first season. You can download it for free at Pc (Steam and Microsoft Store), in Xbox Series and in Xbox One.

The open beta of The King of Fighters XV

SNK begins testing with wider audiences The King of Fighters XV, the game of 2D fight which opens on February 17, 2022. The players of PS5 and PS4 you can download the open beta and enjoy it, no need for PlayStation Plus, from November 20 at 4:00 a.m. Peninsular Spanish time until November 22 at 3:59 p.m. It has online and offline modes and eight fighters.

Call of Duty: Vanguard lets test your multiplayer

Players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net) can play online. full multiplayer, with the exception of Zombies mode, Call of Duty: Vanguard from now until 19:00 Spanish time on November 22. Players will encounter 17 maps (including Shipment, added Thursday), three dozen weapons, various Operators, and more.

Speed ​​of The Crew 2 free on all platforms

Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary with trials, giveaways, and promotions. This weekend it’s the turn of The Crew 2, the open world driving game where they join cars, motorcycles, boats and planes. Until November 22, players can enjoy it for free at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC (Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store). In addition, it is offer for 10 euros on all platforms.

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory gift on PC

Ubisoft’s celebrations don’t end here. The company also gives away Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, the infiltration adventure starring Sam Fisher, in its version for Pc: You can add it to the Ubisoft Connect library here. Promotion is available Until November 25th at 3:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Epic Games Store’s free games: cards and dungeons, foxes and Radiohead

The Epic Games Store is loaded this week. Perhaps the highlight is Kid A mnesia Exhibition, especially if you are fans of Radiohead. It is an experimental work that they define as follows: “It is a feverish dream space, a building constructed from art, creatures, words and recordings of Kid A and Amnesiac from Radiohead “.

That title, edited by Epic Games Publishing, you can find it free in the aforementioned PC store and also on PlayStation Store for PS5, permanently. To that we must add Guild of Dungeoneering, a card and dungeon game where instead of controlling the hero we design the dungeon around him; and Never alone, a narrative platform where the eskimo Nuna and the fox Fox set off on a beautiful and naturalistic adventure.

Mental wit with Big Brain Academy

Nintendo rescues the saga of tests to exercise the mind that triumphed on Nintendo DS and Wii on December 3 with Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits. It is still missing for its premiere, but through the Nintendo eShop has released a demo where you can participate in tests of perception, acuity and calculation; in addition to testing Party mode to four players.