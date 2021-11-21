Fortnite announces competitive events for 2022

2021 is about to end and Fortnite is already preparing the events of the competitive scene for 2022. Over the next year, the game developed by Epic games will have the FNCS in duet with match point format in the final, Division Tournaments and Metallic Cups of 2 rounds. In addition, proposals are being evaluated to have face-to-face events, so a second edition of the world.

Moncler comes to Fortnite

The next edition of the Fortnite Champion Series it will change its format. During 2021, the tournament was held in trios, however, in 2022 the FNCS It will be played in duets. This change will be made for February of next year.

With the new game mode, the format will also be updated to classify the FNCS, which will have two qualifying rounds to find the best players in each region, leaving the possibility of having more events and more competition dates on the calendar.

However, there will still be direct qualification to the final from qualifying and points will be used to determine which duos advance to the semifinal.

The semifinal will be a single tie. The winning duo of each semifinal match will be rewarded with a pass to the final.

For the Grand Final of the FNCS, a new type of tournament technology known as the match point format will be introduced. This means that a team can reach the final stage of the tournament earlier and be crowned champion of the FNCS if you meet these two requirements:

Reach the designated point threshold Achieve two roundabout victories

With this, more weight is given to the victories on the island of Battle royaleHowever, the requirements for the competition not to end on Day 1 are still being analyzed.

It may interest you: Naruto and Team 7 arrive on the island of Fortnite



Fortnite tournaments for 2022

Besides the Fortnite Champion Series, the Metallic Cups, a tournament for anyone looking to compete in the game.

In order to participate, you must reach the Champions League in mode SandHowever, simultaneous tournaments will also be held for players in divisions of Aspirants League and Open.

Finally, Epic games and Fortnite announced that they are accepting proposals to hold tournaments in person, a situation that leaves open the possibility of having a second edition of the Fortnite World.

The first time the Fortnite World Cup It was in 2019. In that year, Bugha he was crowned the Solo Champion and took home $ 3 million.

Fortnite tournament with Azteca Esports

Azteca Esports invites you to be part of our tournament Fortnite. Remember that you can register at

totalplayinvitational.com

. Look for the free-for-all to be one of the finalists, and be able to participate for great prizes. Show that you are the best at Battle royale.

It may interest you:

Fortnite

agrees a new collaboration with a luxury clothing brand