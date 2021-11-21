Former NFL player arrested after brutal assault on his former partner | Video (Sensitive Images)

Zac stacy, former runner of Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Ramss in the NFL, it was arrested Thursday night, after a video was broadcast in which violently assaults his former partner in front of her five-month-old son.

The former NFL player was arrested when I got to Orlando International Airport, after a flight out of Nashville, Tennessee, this was reported by the police.

This Friday he had his first appearance in court for the aggravated assault charge, a $ 10,150 bail to face the process in freedom and his passport was withdrawn.

The aggression of Zac stacy his ex-partner went viral, after the mother of his son, Kristin evans, share the video on your social networks to report the aggression of which you were a part.

“Please put this man behind bars”, wrote in his account Instagram next to the videos where it is appreciated how she gets beaten up by Zac Stacy.

Evans decided to share these videos so that have judicial support and be protected both she and her son.

Although it has not been explained how it all started, TMZ Sports He assured that it was due to an attack of jealousy by the former NFL player when he was visiting his son, so argued with his ex-partner, who he ended up hitting.

In the video you can see how Stacy starts hitting her on the couch, from where he picks her up for later toblow it against the screen, already on the ground, she tries to protect herself and asks him to stop, but Zac keeps insulting her and hitting her, despite the crying of the baby who was nearby.

Again, he lifts her off the ground and throws against a chair of his five-month-old son, After that, he decides to withdraw, not without first telling his baby “I love you”.

“He punched me on the head several times! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch a few meters from where he had hit me. Then he picked me up and pulled me towards my television. The TV started to fall and he turned to make sure I didn’t get up. As I lay down on the ground, he started yelling at me. Then he lifted me off the ground and threw me off my feet and my body crashed into our son’s inflatable seat, ”the victim said.

(With information from Hobby)

