Florida woman overcomes the coronavirus after 85 days hospitalized and fulfills the dream of seeing her newborn daughter | Univision Health News

Paola Gambini remembers that she thought that the body ache and fever that she had at the end of last July would be nothing more than a cold, because even after a week of suffering it began to subside. But actually It was just the beginning of a tough battle for her health and that of the baby she carried in her womb due to the coronavirus.

“After the first week (of having a cold) I felt a little better. But suddenly I couldn’t breathe anymore, that’s when I told my boyfriend to take me to the hospital, to call an ambulance, ”says Gambini in an interview with Univision Noticias. At the time, the 32-year-old from Groveland, Florida, had decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Once at the clinic, the doctors you were diagnosed with pneumonia and they detected that her oxygenation was low, so she could not strain her lungs while pregnant. Hours later, on his second day in the hospital, decided to perform an emergency cesarean section so that she could deliver her baby, at 33 weeks gestation.

Her odyssey against covid-19 made her spend 85 days hospitalized and only now will she be able to be close to her daughter Liliana.

“I knew that doing the cesarean section was the best thing for her (my daughter), I cared more about her life than mine, all I wanted was for her to go well and then do whatever it takes with me.”

Almost 3 months hopsitalized and away from his little daughter

“When they took (my daughter) out and I saw that she was plump and healthy, that’s when it all started. The doctor told me that they would transfer me to another hospital to treat my pneumonia, so the baby stayed with her dad and my family. At that moment I knew it was serious ”.

The mother explains that she was just transferred to the hospital Orlando Health Regional Medical Center, located in that city of Florida, they supplied him with oxygen through a ventilator and later they intubated her to feed her. Thus he remained for two weeks, until he had a accident while trying to remove the tube for the despair and discomfort it caused him.

Given this situation and the little improvement, the doctors decided supply oxygen through an ECMO machine, which works by inserting a plastic tube into a large vein or artery through the patient’s neck or chest and then pumping blood from the body to an oxygenator that also removes carbon dioxide.

“When I woke up they told me that they had put a tube through my windpipe to breathe,” says the woman, who remained like that for 45 days.

In the interview, Gambini, who works as a stylist, acknowledges that lost track of time due to induced coma in which she was for more than a month, and that was thanks to a conversation with a nurse who understood that she had been hospitalized for a couple of months in total.

“A nurse came in and asked me how old my baby was. I replied that I was about three weeks old, “she says.” When my boyfriend came back I asked him how long he had been (hospitalized) and that was when he told me that he had been two months old and that my daughter was already 8 weeks old. ”

“‘It’s bad?’ I asked my boyfriend, because I could not move my body, I felt paralyzed and did not know what to think, “recalls Gambini from those days, who upon waking up in the room, assures that he only heard the sound of the machines that helped him breathe .

Your partner and nurses, your allies against the coronavirus

Gambini was finally discharged on October 22 and is still in the process of recovering at home. She acknowledges that the help of her boyfriend, Michael Hazen, and the hospital nurses was key, as They never stopped reminding him that he had a baby to fight for.

“You have a baby, you are going to go out, just get up, we are going to go to the chair (treadmill); and they wouldn’t let me say no to them ”, recalls Gambini with emotion. Little by little it was improving. The day she was finally able to walk alone, she cried with emotion, because she thought she would never do it again.

Her partner posted photos all over the room and took it upon herself to videotape their daughter all those weeks. AND When she woke up, she was able to have remote contact with her family and her daughter through video calls. “We made (calls through the app) Facetime and my parents told me that every time (my daughter) heard my voice she would turn everywhere, that she was looking for me ”.

There was a day when the medical team prepared with Hazen a surprise on Gambini’s birthday, September 3, to reunite her with her daughter for the first time since she gave birth. “I remember waking up and they sang happy birthday to me and asked me if I was ready to see my baby,” Gambini said.

“At last I was able to hug her but my arms were so weak that I felt like it was falling from my hands.”

The mistake of not getting vaccinated against covid-19 on time

In a country with more than 750,000 deaths from COVID-19, Gambini made a decision similar to that of thousands of people in the United States: not to get vaccinated because they think inoculation is not safe.

“I thought that my body was like that of a superhuman and that taking care of myself would be enough. I was carrying a baby that protected me from the cold, I thought that with vitamins it would be fine, but the reality is that it was not like that “, recognize.

Although little Liliana was born healthy and without contracting the virus, her mother knows that this almost cost her her life due to the great deterioration her lungs suffered due to covid-19, so she assures that after all he had lived, he would have been vaccinated without thinking.

“Yes, I would have been vaccinated, if I knew of someone so close to me who happened what I went through, yes. I don’t know how others saw me, but when I saw my photos lying there in bed, I looked dead. That made me cry. “

Today, Gambini assures that his health is gradually improving. But he does not forget that when he returned home he had difficulty climbing the stairs and had some breathing difficulties, and he even still has to carry a supplemental oxygen tank.