Floating hotels and fan villages in the desert, solutions in Qatar

One year after the start of World Wide Football Coup, Qatar prepares to host 1.2 million visitors. In the Arab country, work continues to have places where foreign fans who attend the fair can stay and within the points to be highlighted, there are advances in the floating hotel buildings and creative plans like camping in the desert.

“They are working on this in the floating hotels, they have already started and they can go there and you see that they continue, we have seen in the publications of local newspapers photographs and news that everything is progressing; yes there are hotels missing and we in ours will surely have a lot work, “said Gustavo Velasco, a Mexican who worked in a hotel in Qatar.

The project of the floating hotels started in June 23 kilometers from Doha, which comprises a set of 16 four-story buildings to provide accommodation with 1,616 rooms, according to the Finnish architectural firm Sigge Architect, which works hand in hand with the real estate company Admares.

In its details, it highlights that each hotel will measure 72 meters long by 16 meters wide on Qetaifan Island North; they will each have a bar and restaurant; the design will be minimalist, in wood, and white steel and powered by solar energy.

After the World Cup, these buildings can be moved to other places where they are at least four meters deep and can be used as houses for residents or for businesses and even small hospitals.

For now, these creative hotels will be close to the Lusail International Stadium, where will be the opening game and the Final; This will help Qatar, since in Doha there were only 40 thousand rooms among all the hotels.

According to estimates by Qatar Tourism, the government body that regulates tourism, Qatar will have less than 50,000 hotel rooms ready by next November, despite the expansion works carried out by some buildings.

As a plan to combat shortages, lThe authorities have prohibited individual reservations from November until December 23, 2022.

Fan villages in the desert, another option

Near where the floating hotels are located there will be other options that name ‘fan villages’ (villages for fans), which are about temporary facilities or structures and tents in the desert for approximately 15 thousand tourists.

“We don’t want to start building a lot of hotels and then after the tournament, when the fizz goes down, there won’t be any (hotel utilization),” said Fatma Al-Nuaimi, spokesperson for the Qatar World Cup organizing committee.

Embassy studies luxury accommodation on cruise ships

The Qatar embassy He reported that host visitors on cruise ships, which are already built in France; These will remain anchored in the port of Doha throughout the World Cup; If this is done successfully, they will be able to accommodate 40,000 people or even more in the cabins.

For those who stay on these cruises, they will include bus transfers to the different stadiums of the World Cup; the ships would have three pools, hot tubs, a lobby, a bar, a gym, a poker room, basketball and tennis courts, as well as mini golf, all of this being completely luxurious vessels.