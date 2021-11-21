Finally! GTA: The Trilogy fixes its rain and other bugs with first update

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Rockstar accepted yesterday that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It didn’t have the release that fans expected or the one classic games deserved, so he apologized for the errors in the collection and promised improvements for this week.

The wait was brief, as the company has already released patch 1.02 with multiple improvements and corrections for the 3 titles. So it was time to give the game a new try and learn about the optimizations that the studio made.

Before continuing, it is important to mention that the update was released for new and last generation consoles, so it can be downloaded on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

What improvements does patch 1.02 include GTA: The Trilogy?

Rockstar focused on fixing the most common bugs that ruined the player experience during launch. So fewer camera and handling issues are to be expected in certain game locations.

It also worked to eliminate annoying moments where graphics and animations looked bad, warped, or incorrectly. Made adjustments to prevent characters or other items from floating in certain situations.

On the other hand, he confirmed that he finally ended the annoying problem of rain in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This element was harshly criticized by the community to the extent that some modders decided to fix it before the company.

The update includes specific improvements for each title and, sometimes, also for each platform. In general terms, you will find improvements to the interface, adjustments for language settings, aiming sensitivity and to avoid problems when completing certain missions.

Here you can see the complete list of improvements in update 1.02. Below is a list of the most important general optimizations for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition:

Fixed various localization issues

Fixed several cases of missing or misaligned collision

Fixed multiple holes in the map

Fixed multiple incorrect or misplaced textures

Fixed several cases where the camera crops objects

Fixed several incorrect subtitles displaying

Fixed incorrect help texts being displayed

Fixed various misplaced items

Fixed multiple issues with character models in cutscenes

Fixed multiple audio lines skipping, lagging, or repeating

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update 1.02 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One https://t.co/YXCdnh6rKl – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 20, 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here you will find more news about the saga.

