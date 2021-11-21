FIFA changed plans due to suspension of Cruz Azul

Although the Mexican fans have as their main objective the classification to the 2022 World Cup, on FIFA They are already thinking about what the next World Cup will be, in which Mexico, the United States and Canada will join in to give home to the most desired cup. That is why, during the last months, some envoys from the mother organization of soccer came to Mexico to observe some stadiums and Blue Cross forced them to make a change of plans.

Tensions continue to grow and it seems increasingly difficult for the Mexican Federation or FIFA to control the fever of reproducing the infamous homophobic cry. Although for much of the time it has been heard in Playoff games, the fans of the Machine decided to sing it in a game of MX League and the Disciplinary Commission did not hesitate to sanction.

Due to the sanction it is that the fans will not be able to say present in the Aztec stadium in this afternoon’s duel against Monterrey, something that ruined the plans of the delegation of the FIFA. As published by the portal “Mediotiempo”, the organism’s envoys sought to evaluate how the World Cup stadium works in an official appointment and they were going to do so in the duel against Rayados.

Clearly, with the absence of the public, this could not happen, which is why the managers had to change their visit to the house of America and Blue Cross. The other stadium that they also visited in Mexico was Chivas, which is also running to be one of the venues.

What time do Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey play?

Like the followers of Cougars, Toluca and Striped, the fans of the Machine are waiting for this afternoon’s match for the repechage. Based in the Azteca Stadium, the game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at 19:15 CDMX, after the duel between Universitarios and Diablos Rojos.