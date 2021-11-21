Ferrari presents the Daytona SP3, an elegant and powerful model that evokes its most glorious prototypes from 60 years ago (PHOTO)

Only 599 copies will be made, each with a value that will exceed $ 2.2 million.

Ferrari introduced the Daytona SP3, an exclusive model that pays tribute to some of its most glorious prototypes of the 1960s, considered the golden age of racing cars and a benchmark in engineering and design.

The sports car was presented this Saturday at the Italian Mugello circuit, in Florence, and is part of a limited series that evokes the three Ferrari cars that were victorious in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, when the team had the brilliant idea of ​​making them. reach the goal together, says the manufacturer in a statement.

The Daytona SP3 is equipped with an 840 horsepower rear V12 engine, “the most powerful engine ever built by Ferrari”, which reaches a top speed of 340 km / h.

It retains some of the style and beauty of its ancestors. However, the chassis is built entirely with materials and technology brought from Formula 1, which allows it to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds. “It is the most aerodynamically efficient car ever built by Ferrari without resorting to active aerodynamic devices,” says the company.

This model joins the Icona series, which debuted in 2018 with the Monza SP1 and SP2, and which seeks to celebrate the history of the factory by reinterpreting the style of its most emblematic cars with a radically modern effect, using the most modern materials and technologies. innovators of today. Only 599 copies will be made, each worth 2 million euros ($ 2.2 million) plus tax, and deliveries will begin in late 2022.

