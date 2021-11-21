Ferrari explains Leclerc’s problems in Qatar qualifying

Despite what everyone expected in that Qatar Grand Prix after seeing the great form of Scuderia Ferrari these last three or four weekends, Leclerc he failed to be competitive at any point in qualifying and ended up being eliminated in Q2.

Once the qualifying session was over and knowing that tomorrow he will have to start from 13th place, Charles Leclerc was quite clear and acknowledged that he did not understand the poor performance of his SF21 compared to a Carlos Sainz who did manage to get into Q3 and qualify in seventh place.

From the first round of qualifying, the Monegasque driver had to sweat blood to set a good time in his last attempt in Q1, since until the checkered flag he was in elimination position alongside the Haas and Alfa Romeos.

Despite getting through to Q2, the sensations did not improve in the second round and with the tires he could not match the time of his teammate Carlos Sainz with the medium compound, something very strange considering the equality that these two riders have had during the course of this season.

Once the classification is complete, the mechanics of Ferrari thoroughly investigated the car of Leclerc and they came to the conclusion that there was a problem, hence the Monegasque driver said after the session that he felt that the car was giving its best at all times, but that the times were inexplicably not competitive.

Finally, this was the official explanation of Ferrari regarding the problems of SF21 from Leclerc:

“After checking his car, a chassis crack was found, probably as a result of driving over the curbs on his first lap of Q1. Now he will have to change. If all work is done within the time allowed by the regulations sports, Charles will still start from his qualifying position. “

In short, the aggressive pianos of the Losail International Circuit caused damage to Leclerc’s car that now the mechanics will try to solve within the time allowed by the regulations, otherwise, the FIA would be obliged to sanction them and the Monegasque would see his starting position recede to the back of the grid.

