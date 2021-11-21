Fast and furious: Dwayne Johnson’s complicated and precarious life before he was famous | Fast and furious | Hollywood actors | Luke Hobbs | Nnda nnlt Stories | FAME

Dwayne johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’ or ‘The Rock’, is one of the highest paid celebrities in Hollywood. At 49 years old, the renowned actor and one of the most successful professional wrestlers in WWE history, has a lot of fame and fortune that he has achieved thanks to his hard work inside the rings and in front of the cameras.

Johnson He has participated in a wide variety of films, being awarded in many of them, being his role as Luke Hobbs in “The Fast and the Furious” one of the most recognized. Although today the American actor is very successful and has millionaire income, when he was unknown he lived in poverty and faced many difficult situations that even led to depression. Here we tell you how his life was before he was famous.

A CHILDHOOD WITH POVERTY

Although now Dwayne johnson She is one of the highest paid celebrities in Hollywood, her childhood was completely different. The 49-year-old actor grew up in poverty and suffered many hardships. The WWE star comes from a humble family, he slept on a mattress that he had found on the street and only had seven dollars in his pocket.

THE DAY THEY EVICTED THEIR FAMILY FROM THEIR HOME

Growing up, Dwayne Johnson and his parents traveled constantly. The family moved to New Zealand, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida. The Hollywood star recalls that when she was 15 years old, she came home to find an eviction notice on the door as her parents could not pay the rent for their apartment in Honolulu.

“He broke my heart. I remember saying to myself: ‘I will do everything I can to make sure we are never evicted again,’ he said in an interview for CNBC. That moment marked him and gave him the motivation to move forward and get out of the cycle of poverty in which he lived.

STREET FIGHTING AND LEGAL PROBLEMS

According to Infobae, Dwayne Johnson went through many difficult moments during his childhood and youth. the economic crisis that he lived in his home led him to make some mistakes when he got together with other teenagers with problems. He participated in petty theft, got involved in various street fights and even a check fraud.

SAVED HIS MOTHER FROM SUICIDE

At age 15, Dwayne Johnson witnessed his mother’s suicide attempt. A fact that led to depression and marked his life. “He got out of the car and walked towards the traffic that was approaching us. Cars veered off the road. I grabbed it and pulled it, “he detailed to The Guardian.

After that hard moment, the Hollywood star faced other difficult situations that led him to feel deep sadness. “I was constantly crying. It was the worst time of my life, ”he recalled.

DWAYNE JOHNSON DREAMED OF BEING AN AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER

Dwayne Johnson wanted to be a football player and succeed in the NFL, but everything was cut short because he did not have enough skills to succeed in that field. The artist recalled what a technician told him without hesitation: “You are not good enough.” After this failure, he went to work with his father in the discipline that made him a star.

DWAYNE JOHNSON AND HIS BEGINNINGS AS A FIGHTER

To become one of the most successful professional wrestlers in WWE history, Dwayne Johnson worked very hard from a young age. He followed in the footsteps of his father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, who helped ‘The Rock’ prepare for his path to glory.

Dwayne Johnson describes his father as a tough guy outside of the ring, so preparing with him was difficult. “It was very hard. I didn’t understand it at the time, but now I know it was out of love. He would yell at me in the gym and if he bothered me he would tell me to go home and cry in front of my mother. It made me a man and I will be forever grateful for that, ”he told Esquire magazine in 2018.

DWAYNE JOHNSON BECAME ‘THE ROCK’

Dwayne would become the first third-generation wrestling competitor. At first he called himself Rocky Maivia, in honor of his father and grandfather. When Johnson came to WWE in 1996, he transformed into “The Rock.” A nickname given to him by the priests of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). His name became a hit and thanks to his personal style and charisma, he became a star in and out of the ring.

Following his retirement from WWE in 2004, Dwayne left wrestling and focused on his film career. Not an easy path. He is now the highest paid actor in Hollywood. In 2020, he earned $ 87.5 million, including a check from Netflix for $ 23.5 million for his role in the movie “Red Notice.”