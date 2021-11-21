Fast and Furious 9: How did Vin Diesel become a star?

Few people in the world could say they don’t know Vin Diesel, since since his foray into the film “Rapid and furious“His career has done nothing but stand out considerably, to the point that he is one of the highest paid in the industry.

However, this was not always the case, as the humble origins of his family, as well as paternal abandonment led to the young man, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, to have an austere.

He was discovered when he was seven years old and thanks to a prank. It turns out that the little Mark and a group of friends had gone to see a play, but they left in the middle of the performance.

This caught the curiosity of the director, who instead of repressing them, asked them to be part of his next production. The experience made the young man feel comfortable in this environment and discover his passion.

This hobby continued to grow thanks to the fact that his mother married a director of theater. In this way, the young man participated professionally in his first paid work at 15 years of age.

The actor is an action legend. PHOTO: Special

Made himself

These experiences were not enough to catapult him into stardom, because he decided to study college. At the age of three he left school and began writing scripts to star in his own film, as had happened with Sylvester Stallone for “Rocky“.

His first short was “Multi–facial“, which he starred in and directed. The play was liked so much that it was selected to air on the festival from Cannes. For 1997 he wrote and directed the short “Strays“, which competed at the Sundance Festival.

In the first of these events, Steven Spielberg managed to see the work of Diesel, which surprised him to the point that he searched for him throughout the festival until he found him and offered him a role in his next film: “Saving Private Ryan“.

This opened the doors for the actor to appear in some films such as “Boiler Room“or Pitch Black“; However, fame did not come until he had to co-star with Paul Walker the first tape of “Rapid and Furious“.

Although he resisted appearing in the second film to do other productions such as “XXX”, he returned to incarnate Dominic Toreto and since then his fame has only increased. Regarding his role as an actor, Spielberg has always said that he hopes Diesel will become a director, because he has the ability to excel in this work.

GDM