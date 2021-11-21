F1. Max Verstappen recognizes Checo Pérez: He has achieved good points

Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), World Cup leader Formula 1, also valued the sensational third place of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), in the Qatar Grand Prix -that he finished second- and affirmed that he is happy for the Asturian double world champion, of whom he said that “everyone” knows “how good he is”; while he felt sorry that this podium was not for his Mexican partner Sergio Pérez.

“It is a pity that today ‘Checo’ did not get on the podium, but has got good points for the team, “said Verstappen in Losail about his Mexican teammate.” I’m also happy for Fernando, we all know how good it isThere is no doubt about that, “added the World Cup leader about the Spanish rider.

“Of course I’m happy with today’s result. This weekend has been quite difficult for us as a team and we still lack rhythm “, explained Verstappen, 24, who leads with 351.5 points, eight more than the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), winner this Sunday in Losail.

“I tried to do everything in my power after the five-place penalty on the grid so finishing second and setting the fastest lap is a really good thing, “said ‘Mad Max’ after finishing second in Qatar

“I got off to an exciting start and I knew the first few laps were really important. I started well and I immediately returned to second place. From there I tried to keep the gap, keep it small; and it worked quite well, “he commented.

“I had fun todayespecially when he was going for the fastest lap. Now we have to be focused, there are still two races ahead and a lot can happen. Everything is possible, “said Verstappen this Sunday in Qatar.

