Exatlón México: A new reinforcement is confirmed and it is a legend, who is it?

Exatlón México has planned a great competition in which it will literally be everyone against everyone, as the Exatlón Colombia team will be divided in half so that they can compete against the Guardians and Conquerors, as well as against their compatriots. That is why from the production they have decided to send a luxury reinforcement, but it will be for the Reds, who have underperformed very badly.

Why will they bring a new reinforcement if Antonio Rosique that Emilio, Maura, Thalia and Jair were the last?

When the new reinforcements arrived, Emilio, Jair, Maura and Thalia, Antonio Rosique commented that these would be the last reinforcements that would arrive on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, well, apparently from the producer, they are doing everything so that the Guardians win yes or yes.

Related news

It is not a secret that Antonio Rosique has a very marked favoritism towards the Guardians, since many viewers and users have realized that when they lose to the Pathfinders, the Maximum Authority instead of highlighting the good level that the Blues are showing, focuses on asking the Reds the reason for its poor performance.

Instagram zudikeyrodriguez

Who will be the new reinforcement that will arrive at Exatlón México?

Apparently the competitors of the team of the Pathfinders will have to work harder with the arrival of Zudikey, who apparently and according to the leaked information, will be the newest member of the super Olympians and high performance athletes of the Guardians.

It is obvious that the order of Zudikey Rodríguez will arrive as a new reinforcement for the Reds; since at first they had said that no other member would arrive; but according to “La Reyna de los Spoilers” the arrival of Pato Araujo’s wife will take shape.

So far it is not known when the arrival of Zudikey, but what is a fact is that he will reinforce the Guardians. This will be the third time that Zudikey participates in an Exatlón México, because on two occasions he had to leave the competition for strong and personal reasons; but she is a very regular athlete who earns points and who could also be the new leader that the Reds urgently need.

Who is Zudikey Rodríguez?

Zudikey Rodríguez is a woman who had the opportunity to run and win the silver medal at the 2007 Pan American Games, in a relay where the athletics champion was also, Ana Gabriela Guevara, and the competitors María Teresa Rugeiro and Gabriela Medina in Rio de Janeiro.

In her first participation in the Exatlón México, Zudikey had to leave the competition due to an injury, which led her to not continue in the program, while in her second stage, the reason why she stopped running on the circuits, it was the death of a relative.

Are reinforcements also coming to the Pathfinder team?

Apparently it has also been leaked that the Conquerors will have new reinforcements among their ranks, since the production apparently did not forget the Blues., so what is very obvious, is that the Exatlón México will not end in January, rather it will end in March as all seasons almost always end.

Follow Herald Sports on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

AC