Every time Natalie Portman gave us a lesson in style

Maybe discretion be one of the words that best define Natalie Portman. Of Jewish origin, the actress, producer, activist and psychologist often maintains her private sphere safe from prying eyes, something that also translates into her stylistic choices for both day and night. The princess dresses, of classic invoice, finished with sweetheart neckline or strapless and tailored suits are usually some of his most recurring choices, which have defined a character style. sober but very feminine and elegant. Dior – a firm of which it is the image – is one of its safe bets, along with other greats such as Chanel, Zac Posen or Chlo.

THE DAY I DARE WITH A NECKLACE OF VRTIGO

Natalie Portman with a prominent neckline in a Givenchy designGtres

It was during the premiere of Lucy in the Sky, in Los Angeles, when the actress appeared with a look that left no one indifferent. The look in question was a design signed by Givenchy It fitted her figure like a glove and was crowned with a neckline more like a bathing suit than an evening dress. A half mane slightly wavy and red lipstick completed the round look.

THE DAY HE PUT ON A TUXEDO AT NIGHT

The sequin shirt tuxedo, a safe betGtres

It is not uncommon for the American actress to resort to jacket suits in some of his public appearances. What was special (and different) on this occasion was the cut of the suit, typically masculine, and the sequins of his shirt, in the purest style of the classical actresses from Hollywood.

THE DAY I GOT ON A FLOWER PRINT

Natalie Portman is not often seen in patterned garments

Natalie Portman is little friend of the prints and bold prints. His choices abound neutral colors, a lot of black and the range of pale pinks and nudes, of which the actress is a faithful follower. In this case, however, Portman decided to step out of her comfort zone in a modest cut midi dress with print floral.

